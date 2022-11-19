AEW Rampage: Athena Turns Heel on Final Show Before Full Gear

AEW has a big PPV tonight, and they ran a very exciting episode of AEW Dynamite earlier this week, so last night's episode of AEW Rampage was finally a chance for The Chadster to let his guard down and relax because there's no way that Tony Khan would book anything to important on that show with everything else that's going on, right? WRONG! Tony Khan will stop at NOTHING to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, and so AEW Rampage this week was packed with developments that are sure to get people talking, which is just so disrespectful to WWE and everything that Triple H has ever done for the wrestling business.

The biggest development of the night happened after a match between Athena and Madison Rayne. Athena lost, and after the match, she went nuts and attacked referee Aubrey Edwards. The Chadster wasn't even aware that Athena had a storyline going on, since AEW already has three women's storylines featured on television, but apparently now they have another one, which is just so unfair in The Chadster's opinion.

Also on AEW Rampage this week, Ricky Starks beat Lance Archer in a World Championship Eliminator Tournament match, which means he goes on to the next round of the tournament and will face Brian Cage on the pre-show for Full Gear tonight. Fans have been clamoring for Ricky Starks for a while now, and The Chadster was starting to think that maybe Tony Khan finally learned something about the wrestling business and was going to give Starks the Vince McMahon special by never pushing him to spite the fans, but it looks like Tony Khan still doesn't understand the first thing about wrestling booking.

Also on AEW Rampage, Hook successfully defended the FTW Championship against Lee Moriarity, which just cheeses The Chadster off because you know that whenever Hook is on screen that's the only time The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, stops texting that guy Gary and pays attention to wrestling. Come on, Keighleyanne! What does Hook have that The Chadster doesn't have? We both have chiseled bodies, boyish good looks, and the love and adoration of millions of fans. And in the main event of AEW Rampage, Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita beat Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, leading to a match being made for the Full Gear pre-show between Kingston and Akiyama.

Overall, AEW Rampage was a terrible show that ruined The Chaster's entire weekend, which was unnecessary because FUll Gear would have done that tonight anyway. Auuugh man! So unfair!

AEW Full Gear is set to take place TODAY, Saturday, November 19th, in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF. You can stream Full Gear on Bleacher Report, which is the way The Chadster hopes people do it because the service is so incredibly bad that maybe it will turn people off AEW. You can also buy it on PPV or stream it on Fite internationally or with a VPN, but The Chadster has a better option: don't watch it at all, and wait another week for Survivor Series. That's what the Chadster would do, and that's what you should do to if you have any respect for the wrestling business at all.

