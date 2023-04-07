AEW Rampage & Battle of the Belts: Khan's Double Dose of Disrespect Get ready for a long Friday night as Tony Khan unleashes AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts, a double attack on the wrestling business. 😒

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Tony Khan is at it again, folks. This time, he's forcing us to endure not just one, but two AEW shows tonight. That's right, AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts will be airing back-to-back, and The Chadster can't help but feel personally attacked by this double dose of AEW chaos. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬

The night kicks off with AEW Rampage, where we'll see HOOK face Ethan Page for the FTW Championship in a rematch. Honestly, who needs another HOOK match? 😒 The Chadster prefers the well-polished WWE superstars, thank you very much.

Also on Rampage, Darby Allin will face Lee Moriarity, Anna Jay taking on Julia Hart, and fan-favorites the Acclaimed teaming up with The Jericho Appreciation Society in an 8-man tag action. The Chadster can already see the unnecessary high spots and chaotic tag team action coming from a mile away. 😒

Additionally, there will be a sitdown between Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie, and Swerve has something to say. The Chadster wonders if Swerve will just be another wrestler to literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back. 🗡️

During AEW Battle of the Belts, Orange Cassidy will be giving LFI's Dralistico an AEW International Championship bout. The Chadster can't help but wonder why Tony Khan insists on featuring wrestlers like Cassidy, who are disrespectful to the wrestling business with their silly gimmicks. 🍊👎

The night will also see young Billie Starkz getting a shot at the TBS Championship against Jade Cargill. The Chadster bets this match will be filled with even more crowd-pleasing antics, much to the dismay of true wrestling fans.

Additionally, The Lucha Brothers will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championship against TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall. The Chadster is willing to bet that this match will be an overbooked mess, with too many near falls and a convoluted finish that leaves fans shaking their heads. 🤦‍♂️

And as if all of that wasn't bad enough, The Chadster still can't get over Tony Khan's decision to announce ALL IN: LONDON, taking place on August 27th from Wembley Stadium, on Dynamite earlier this week. 🇬🇧 Really, Tony? Trying to outdo WWE on an international stage? Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster tried to get Keighleyanne to agree with him on this blatant disrespect to the wrestling business, and she just rolled her eyes and sighed. Can you believe it? Even Keighleyanne is starting to see through Tony Khan's antics! And then, out of nowhere, she tells The Chadster that it's time to let go of this AEW obsession. What?! How dare she take Tony Khan's side like that! 😠 The Chadster was so cheesed off, Keighleyanne just went back to texting with that guy Gary. 📱💬 Thanks a lot, Tony Khan, for ruining The Chadster's marriage!

In conclusion, tonight's AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts are just another example of Tony Khan's vendetta against The Chadster. While other so-called "journalists" might fawn over these shows, The Chadster, Ryan Satin, and Ariel Helwani remain the last bastions of unbiased wrestling reporting. Now, if you'll excuse The Chadster, it's time to stock up on White Claw seltzers in preparation for this long, agonizing night of AEW action. 🍹😩

