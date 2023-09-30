Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Disrespects WWE NXT, Sets Up Tuesday Ratings Battle

Join The Chadster as he exposes the latest antics of AEW Rampage and Tony Khan's obsession with ruining wrestling and RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

Boy oh boy 🥺, here we go again! The Chadster is back with another nightmare report about AEW Rampage 🙄. This week's episode was just as disrespectful to the wrestling business as ever. Let's dive into the madness, shall we? 😩

The Chadster could barely contain his disgust 😠 during the AEW World Trios Championship Open Challenge Match. The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass faced off against Brother Zay and The Hardys for the Trios Championship. Instead of a respectful, by-the-book wrestling match, there was non-stop high-flying action and hard-hitting bouts, leaving the audience hollering for more. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. These guys don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, and The Hardys and Billy Gunn are traitors to WWE.

Next up, a backstage segment featuring Eddie Kingston, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Karen Jarrett, and Jeff Jarrett. Instead of serious conflict resolution, we got petty insults and street-fighting language, never mind Kingston discussing his suitability as ROH World Champion. The Chadster was longing for the eloquent taunts and shrewd mind games of WWE promos 🙍‍♂️. The worst part is this will probably lead to a match at Title Tuesday, a special episode of AEW Dynamite happening on October 10th where Dynamite will air on Tuesday, putting it against The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT. As if The Chadster needs to relive the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, which rendered The Chadster sexually impotent!

The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match between Eddie Kingston and Rocky Romero was the cherry on top 🍒. As expected, Kingston retained his title, but it wasn't a clean victory. It included a handshake with Katsuyori Shibata after the match. Are you kidding The Chadster? Is this wrestling or a neighborhood cookout? 🙄

Then we had Aussie Open declaring their intention to defeat the AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR at WrestleDream in a backstage segment. The Chadster sees through their claim. It's just another false promise as far as The Chadster is concerned. Those guys have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back by joining AEW instead of signing with WWE 😔. As if that wasn't bad enough, The Righteous won a squash match to promote their ROH tag team title match at WrestleDream.

By the time Ruby Soho and Hikaru Shida squared off in a "Title Tuesday Opportunity Match", The Chadster had had enough. Just like all other AEW matches, it wasn't about true wrestling skills or tactics. Instead, it was about who could throw the most outrageous moves 🤦‍♂️. Shida's victory left a bad taste in The Chadster's mouth, and the post-match taunting from AEW Women's World Champion Saraya didn't help either, since that's just another underhanded way to manipulate people into watching AEW Dynamite on that dang Tuesday.

The Chadster took a nighttime drive in his Mazda Miata after the show, fuming with anguish. All The Chadster wanted was to drown his sorrows in a cold White Claw seltzer, but he had already thown all of his remaning cans at the television during AEW Rampage 🍹. The Chadster's wrestling heart aches, knowing that AEW Collision airs tonight and AEW WrestleDream tomorrow. They're sure to be filled with more gimmicky crud that's nothing compared to the magic WWE creates 💔.

The Chadster advices all wrestling fans to be mindful. Don't get swept up in Tony Khan's deception. Remember, wrestling is more than just cheap laughs and shots. Respect the craft, and maybe then will AEW understand the beauty of the business that the WWE has nourished for generations 👊.

