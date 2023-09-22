Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Cheeses Off Chadster With 2-Hour Special

In an outrageously audacious move, Tony Khan books two hours for AEW Rampage: Grand Slam. Join The Chadster as he unpacks the disrespect! 😡👎

Welcome back again, true wrestling fans! It's The Chadster bringing you another blog post, another nugget of golden wrestling insight for those who wish to see the truth beyond the smokescreen put up by AEW. And yes, if The Chadster sounds a bit cheesed off, it's because of the outlandish lineup for AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, a wild card Tony Khan laid on the table that just smacks of desperation! 🙄

Let's kick off this discussion with the "ROH World Six-Man Championship Match" where we have The Mogul Embassy tussling with The Elite. 👎 The Chadster wonders why Khan would book this match. Does he really think AEW fans give a dang about ROH lore? Auugghh man! So unfair! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Then we've got Darby Allin and Sting squaring off against TNT Champion Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. Does anyone out there truly believe little Darby, with his little skateboard, can stand up to the might of a former WWE star like Christian Cage? Khan again shows he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. As far as The Chadster's concerned, it's merely an attempt to drag down classic WWE wrestlers like Sting and leech the rub that Triple H gave him when he showed him respect after beating him at WrestleMania. 😠😡

Now, on to the WrestleDream Opportunity Match, which is an incredibly cheesy name. They're just chucking wrestlers into a match and hoping for something good. Seriously, Best Friends, The Hardys, The Kingdom, and The Righteous, all under one roof? Tony Khan is throwing everything at the wall in an attempt to unfairly compete with WWE and RUIN THE CHADSTER's LIFE!

Then there is the AEW World Trios Championship Match – man, The Chadster is so over these unevenly matched fights! The Acclaimed versus The Dark Order? 😫 It paints a picture of The Chadster's bad dream last night, which had Tony Khan laughing like a hyena as he chased The Chadster around an oversized wrestling ring, jabbing a finger in The Chadster's direction and shouting, "Scissor me, Chaddy Ass!" The Chadster, as you can imagine, was unamused.

Now, let's ask the question, why? What is Tony Khan trying to accomplish by booking a special two-hour episiode of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium? 🤔 Auughh man, it's so obvious! Trying to one-up the magnificent WWE with this all-over-the-place mishmash of a schedule, making it harder and harder for fans to keep up or even care. It's not just The Chadster; it's high time the wrestling community called out Khan for his offense to wrestling tradition!

🤷‍♂️ You could put yourself through the ordeal of watching this trainwreck on TNT and AEWPlus.com, but The Chadster suggests you tune into something more refined, like WWE programming. You could watch WWE Smackdown again to see what you missed the first time. And with that, it's time for The Chadster to rev up the good ol' Mazda Miata, blast some Smash Mouth, and find solace in the smooth sips of a White Claw Seltzer. As a popular Smash Mouth lyric says, "The years start coming, and they don't stop coming," just like Khan's obsession with trying to outdo WWE. Alas, he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

