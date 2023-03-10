AEW Rampage Preview: Nyla Rose vs. Riho and More Tonight on TNT In his trademark unbiased fashion, The Chadster runs through tonight's episode of AEW Rampage and reveals a dream he had about Tony Khan and Jungle Boy.

The Chadster is very disappointed to tell everyone that, yes, there is another episode of AEW Rampage on tonight, and no, billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan still doesn't know the first thing about the wrestling business. If that's in question, just take a look at the lineup Khan has put together for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. It's another show perfectly tailored to the exact opposite of what The Chadster wants from a pro wrestling show, which The Chadster finds to be just so disrespectful, not only to him, but to WWE as well.

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage features Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance, Nyla Rose vs. Riho, and The Acclaimed in action. We'll even hear from Jungle Boy Jack Perry. It's a shame to see Tony Khan once again wasting everyone's time with such an absurd lineup that offers nothing resembling what a WWE program would look like. The Chadster can only assume this is some sort of personal vendetta against him and those who actually want to watch a decent sports entertainment show. The Chadster takes offense to this and finds it extremely disrespectful that Tony Khan continues to book shows that are nothing less than an insult to the entire wrestling industry. Auughh man! So unfair!

Even worse than the card for AEW Rampage, The Chadster had another one of his recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night, and Jungle Boy was there too! The Chadster was running away from Tony Khan, who was laughing menacingly, which is basically how all these dreams start. Suddenly, Jungle Boy Jack Perry appeared out of nowhere and joined Tony Khan in the chase. The Chadster ran as fast as he could, but no matter how far or fast he went, Tony and Jack were always right behind him. The Chadster felt like he couldn't escape them and the chase went on forever. Suddenly, Tony and Jack stopped and started laughing maniacally. That's when The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. The Chadster can only assume that this dream was Tony Khan's way of reminding him that he will continue to put on shows that The Chadster doesn't like, no matter how much The Chadster protests. Tony Khan is certainly a formidable adversary, and The Chadster will have to find out how to outwit him if he hopes to get his revenge.

AEW Rampage is on TNT tonight at 10/9C.