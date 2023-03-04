AEW Rampage: Tony Khan Finishes Revolution Build With Unfair Show Tony Khan ramped up his campaign of tormenting The Chadster with an action-packed episode of AEW Rampage ahead of Revolution on Sunday.

AEW Revolution is happening this Sunday, and that is obviously going to take a lot out of The Chadster. But did Tony Khan cut The Chadster a break by producing a less entertaining episode of AEW Rampage so that The Chadster could properly mentally prepare himself to cover the PPV in his usual unbiased fashion? What do you think?

AEW Rampage started off on the worst possible note with a four-way tag team match filled with action and excitement. That's no way to start a show in The Chadster's opinion, but that's the whole point for Tony Khan. If The Chadster wouldn't like it, Tony Khan does it. Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster. Blackpool Combat Club defeated Dark Order, Top Flight, and Aussie Open to win the match, though the brawl with Dark Order continued for Blackpool Combat Club after the match.

Next, Jungle Boy revealed that his match with Christian Cage at AEW Revolution will be a Final Burial match, which is just ripping off The Undertaker's Buried Alive match style. How else will Jungle Boy rip off The Undertaker? Was he at CPAC this week? So unfair!

Riho defeated Emi Sakura in one-on-one competition next, which really cheesed The Chadster off. Couldn't AEW have used this time to offer an apology to WWE instead? Maybe Tony Khan could have offered an olive branch by promoting WrestleMania on AEW Rampage? Instead, Khan defiantly continues to compete with WWE, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it.

Powerhouse Hobbs squashed Serpentico, and he didn't even need twelve referees to hold Serpentico down while he pinned him. Backstage, Takeshita gave an interview suggesting he might go back to Japan after losing too many matches in AEW, and this was the best thing The Chadster has heard during any episode of AEW Rampage ever. The Chadster would be overjoyed if all of AEW's wrestlers went back home and stopped helping Tony Khan torment The Chadster week after week. Unfortunately, Don Callis showed up and offered to manage Takeshita instead. Don Callis is in cahoots with Tony Khan to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE!

Mark Briscoe was next to cut a backstage promo on AEW Rampage. He talked about missing his brother but said he will team up with the Lucha Brothers to take on Mark Sterling's team of The Varsity Athletes and Ari Daivari on the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW Revolution. Like that PPV needs another match to blatantly manipulate AEW fans into buying it! Like Tony Khan needs more money with which to harass The Chadster!

In the main event of AEW Rampage, Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland and Parker Bordeaux in a crowd-pleasing match to close the show. Lee and Rhodes were victorious in what could have been another match on the PPV, but which Tony Khan gave away for free on TV just to spite The Chadster. After the match, Ricky Starks attacked Chris Jericho, another subtle manipulation to get people to watch AEW Revolution on Sunday.

The Chadster was absolutely disgusted by AEW Rampage this week, but The Chadster wasn't expecting anything less. Tony Khan always steps up his personal attacks on The Chadster the week of an AEW PPV, and The Chadster came prepared by having several cans of White Claw seltzer pre-opened so The Chadster could throw them at the television while watching the show last night. The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne also put down plastic tarps around the television so that she wouldn't have to listen to The Chadster begging her to clean up the White Claw Tony Khan made him spill all over the carpet, which The Chadster thought was very proactive of her, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.