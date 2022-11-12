AEW Rampage: Two Advance in Tournament for World Championship Shot

Following last night's episode of AEW Rampage, we're closer to learning who will be the next challenger for the AEW World Championship after Full Gear. And one of the men who advanced in the two World Championship Eliminator Tournament matches on Rampage last night has also earned himself an AEW contract. All of this builds excitement for the upcoming Full Gear PPV, where the tournament finals will take place, and beyond, which The Chadster finds to be just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Triple H has done for it.

In the first Eliminator match last night, Brian Cage defeated Dante Martin to advance to the next round. The Chadster can't stand the fact that Cage is getting a push now when he was so close to being dissatisfied with his utilization in AEW, which could have led to him leaving the company and going to WWE, which is the only place any professional wrestler should want to work because WWE is the best and AEW stinks.

The second match saw Bandido take on Rush, with Bandido emerging victorious. As if that wasn't bad enough, Tony Khan poured some salt directly in The Chadster's wounds when he announced after the show that Bandido is now officially under AEW Championship. The Chadster nearly threw his White Claw seltzer at the television when he read this news on Twitter, though The Chadster remembered at the last minute that, thanks to Tony Khan's influence, The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne won't clean the mess up off the floor when The Chadster does that, which The Chadster finds to be just so unfair!

Following their wins on AEW Rampage last night, Bandido and Brian Cage join Ethan Page in advancing toward an AEW World Championship shot, with a match between Ricky Starks and Lance Archer to decide the fourth semi-finalist. That means people will probably tune into AEW Dynamite this week to see who's moving on, which is yet another way that Tony Khan has totally screwed over WWE by creating compelling storylines that carry over from episode to episode, even though everyone knows that wrestling fans are only supposed to care about "moments," not long-term storytelling. Auugh man! So unfair!

Following this week's episode of AEW Rampage, AEW is gearing up for the upcoming Full Gear PPV. The lineup for that show currently consists of nine matches: Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament finals will decide the next challenger for the title belt. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF. Full Gear takes place in Newark, New Jersey on November 19th and will be broadcast live on PPV and via the usual streaming services.

