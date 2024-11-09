Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Unbiased Review: Why WWE is Always Better

The Chadster reviews AEW Rampage, exposing Tony Khan's obsession and how it's ruining wrestling. WWE fans, prepare to be vindicated! 🧀😡💔

Article Summary Tony Khan uses AEW Rampage matches to unfairly compete with WWE's legacy.

The show's exciting bouts disrespect WWE's traditional wrestling style.

AEW's storylines attempt to rival WWE's superior character development.

The show's impact strains The Chadster's personal life and marriage.

The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 Last night's episode of AEW Rampage was just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to ruin The Chadster's life. It's like he stays up all night thinking of ways to cheese The Chadster off! 🧀🧀🧀

First of all, AEW Rampage started with a women's match between Hikaru Shida and Viva Van. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 Tony Khan knows that WWE is the pinnacle of women's wrestling, so putting on a fast-paced, hard-hitting women's match is just a blatant attempt to compete with WWE. It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙄

Then AEW Rampage had the audacity to put on a trios match featuring The Dark Order, The Undisputed Kingdom, and Shane Taylor Promotion. 😠 Does Tony Khan not understand that three-way matches are WWE's thing? And using factions? That's literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, even after all this time. Maybe if he spent more time learning about how to be more WWE-like, instead of on his obsession with cheesing off The Chadster. 🤦‍♂️

After that match, Brian Cage and Lance Archer showed up to attack The Undisputed Kingdom. This is just Tony Khan trying to create drama and storylines, which is so unfair to WWE. 😫 Doesn't he know that WWE has a monopoly on interesting character developments? Bully Ray is going to have a lot to say about this on his unbiased podcast.

The next match on AEW Rampage featured Top Flight against JD Drake and Beef. 🙄 The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the high-flying moves and fast-paced action. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to appeal to fans who enjoy exciting wrestling, which is so disrespectful to WWE's methodical, plodding style. Doesn't he get that the fans should like what WWE gives them and anything else isn't true wrestling?! 😤

And don't even get The Chadster started on the main event of AEW Rampage between Lio Rush and Komander. 😡 The athleticism and innovative moves on display were just Tony Khan's way of showing off. It's like he's saying, "Look at me, I can put on exciting matches!" Well, The Chadster isn't falling for it, Tony Khan! 🙅‍♂️ The Chadster is wants the dependability and familiarity of WWE's superior product.

The worst part is that AEW Rampage has caused The Chadster to have another nightmare about Tony Khan. 😱 In this dream, The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata through a desert, singing along to Smash Mouth's "All Star," when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the passenger seat. 😨 He started criticizing The Chadster's singing and then began to book matches right there in the car! The Chadster tried to tell him to stop, but Tony Khan just laughed and said, "The ratings don't lie, Chadster!" The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, reaching for a White Claw to calm his nerves. 😰

It's clear that Tony Khan is using AEW Rampage as a personal attack on The Chadster. 😤 He's booking exciting matches, creating interesting storylines, and showcasing talented wrestlers, all in an attempt to cheese The Chadster off. Well, it's working, Tony Khan! The Chadster is more cheesed off than ever! 🧀😡

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how AEW Rampage is ruining wrestling, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 This is all Tony Khan's fault! He's basically destroyed The Chadster's marriage at this point! 💔 Why does Tony Khan do this to The Chadster?! He's literally obsessed!

In conclusion, AEW Rampage is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to destroy everything The Chadster holds dear in the wrestling world. 😭 It's just so unfair, disrespectful, and shows a complete lack of understanding of the wrestling business. The Chadster can only hope that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and stop being so obsessed with The Chadster. Until then, The Chadster will continue to be the only unbiased journalist in wrestling, telling the truth about AEW Rampage and all of AEW's dastardly deeds. 📝💪

