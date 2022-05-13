Alan Wake: AMC Networks Developing Video Game Series Adapt

AMC is in the midst of developing a thrilling new series based on a favorite action-adventure video game series whose first installment was released back in 2010. The series also comes around the same time as building excitement grows for the next installment, Alan Wake 2, which was announced back in December 2021 during The Game Awards. Here's a look at an official overview to help get everyone up-to-speed:

The best-selling writer Alan Wake's wife Alice mysteriously vanishes on their vacation to the idyllic town of Bright Falls. As Wake begins to find pages of a thriller he doesn't remember writing, Bright Falls becomes much more sinister. A malevolent dark presence begins possessing the townspeople and taunting Wake, driving him to the brink of sanity as he tries to unravel a deepening mystery and find Alice.

Alan Wake is a critically acclaimed video game and cinematic thriller inspired by classic works of horror, with a deep mystery at its core. The game is from Remedy Entertainment, the creators of the award-winning Control. A spin-off of the original game, Alan Wake's American Nightmare, was released back in 2012. Sam Lake the Creative Director of Remedy Entertainment, announced "AMC, the wonderful, wonderful home for absolutely brilliant TV shows has bought the rights for 'Alan Wake'. We have been collaborating on making a TV show happen. Nothing more to share at the moment, but we will certainly let you know when there is something to announce."

Alan Wake was discussed back in 2018 as a possible series, but now it's becoming a reality with AMC buying the rights to move forward with this adaptation. A lot of video game adaptations are going to be series, like The Last Of Us at HBO and Fallout at Prime Video. Celebrating twelve years since the first release of Alan Wake, an anniversary celebration and series announcement is exciting. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about the series or if you've played the game!