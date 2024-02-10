Alien/Fargo, Tucker Carlson/Putin, Andor & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: alien, american gods, andor, bctv daily dispatch, fargo, peacemaker, smallville, star trek: discovery, star trek: Lower Decks, stranger things 5, Tucker Carlson

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's Fargo/Alien, Michael Rosenbaum/Smallville, Comedy Central's The Daily Show, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery, American Gods/Ricky Whittle, FX's Shōgun, Disney+'s Andor, Ashley Massaro/Vince McMahon, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, TNT's AEW Rampage, Disney+'s The Bad Batch, CBS's Ghosts, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, Max's Peacemaker, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Tucker Carlson/Vladimir Putin, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, HBO's The Regime, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, February 10, 2024:

Fargo Future Could Be Impacted By Alien Series Success: FX Boss

Michael Rosenbaum Shares Look at Final Day on Smallville (VIDEO)

The Daily Show Host Jon Stewart Goes On GIF Nostalgia Trip (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Discovery Star Teases Season 5 "Big Thing," Cameos & More

American Gods Return Chances "Very Much Not Dead": Ricky Whittle

Shōgun: FX Networks Releases Epic Extended Official Trailer

Andor Star Diego Luna Confirms Wrapping Season 2: "See You Soon"

Ashley Massaro Accused Vince McMahon of Harassment in 2017 Statement

RuPaul's Drag Race S16E06 "Welcome to the DollHouse" Preview, Opener

AEW Rampage Preview: Young Bucks Return to Action

The Bad Batch Season 3 Clip: Crosshair, Omega Have Trust Issues

Ghosts Season 3 Super Bowl Ad: Jay Would Be Very Popular Dead (VIDEO)

Stranger Things 5: So Who Is the Familiar Face in Patient Room 110?

The Walking Dead Universe "Working Towards" Crossover Reunion: Gimple

Peacemaker Season 2 Sees Adebayo, Harcourt & Economos Returning: Gunn

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Set for April Premiere

Tucker Carlson Gets No Love From Putin, Seth Meyers or Jimmy Kimmel

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Newsome Updates Season 5, Starfleet Academy

The Regime: HBO, Kate Winslet Political Fantasy Gets Official Trailer

