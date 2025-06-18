Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Sandman, Reacher & Gumball's Weird World: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ted Lasso, Lanterns, Countdown/The Rookie, Invincible, "Gumball," Ironheart, The Sandman, Reacher, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, HBO's Lanterns, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Prime Video's Countdown, SYFY's Revival, Prime Video's Invincible, Prime Video's Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Prime Video's The Boys, Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Netflix's WWE Raw, Hulu's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, Netflix's Wednesday, Disney+'s Ironheart, Netflix's The Sandman, Prime Video's Reacher, BBC's Doctor Who, BritBox's Tommy and Tuppence, Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 18, 2025:

Ted Lasso Season 4: "We're Working on It, and It's Good": Goldstein

Lanterns: Pierre Shares Look at Post-Surgery Recovery Ahead of Filming

Daredevil: Born Again: Vincent D'Onofrio Offers Quick Season 2 Update

Countdown Star Jensen Ackles on His Daughter Expecting "The Rookie"

Revival Team on Bringing Seeley & Norton's Comics Series to Life

Invincible Season 4 "Has More Viltrumite Stuff": Kirkman Offers Update

Sausage Party: Foodtopia S02 Set to Sizzle on Prime Video in August

The Boys Season 5: Jensen Ackles Pretty Certain He's Wrapped Filming

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Set for 3-Episode Paramount+ Debut on September 4th

WWE Raw Unbiased Review: Aw Yeah, It's Goldberg Time

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Set for July 28th Hulu Debut

Wednesday Season 2: Steve Buscemi's Principal Dort Will See You Now

Ironheart Gets Lots of "Iron Man" Love From Robert Downey Jr. (VIDEO)

The Sandman Season 2 Official Trailer: Will The Dreaming Survive?

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Welcoming Bidens on Set Blows MAGA Minds

Doctor Who: Doctors Unite for Charity Book About Ace's Iconic Jacket

Tommy and Tuppence: BritBox Greenlights New Agatha Christie Adapt

Miley Cyrus Gets Disney Green Light to Perform Hannah Montana Music

