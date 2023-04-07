Amell on The Flash Return: Like Riding Leathery Bike; S09E09 Overview The CW's The Flash released the official overview for S09E09; Stephen Amell shares some thoughts on images of his Arrowverse return.

Okay, so we know that when The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash returns later this month, S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" will be the episode that Arrowverse fans have been waiting for. Why? Because it features the long-awaited reunion between Barry Allen (Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). Along with Gustin & Amell, we also have David Ramsey's John Diggle, aka Spartan; Keiynan Lonsdale, aka Kid Flash; and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso, aka Bloodwork, in play (just to name a few). But what are preview images and an episode trailer without an official overview? Well, that's exactly what we have waiting for you in our updated preview below. But first, Amell is checking in with some interesting takes on his return – and one of them involves leather. Do with that what you will.

Here's a look at Amell's posts sharing some random thoughts on the preview images that were released earlier this week (followed by a look at what's to come on April 26th):

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin), but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).