Posted in: Current News, Movies, Opinion, Paramount+, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, star trek, trump

America First? Trump's Stephen Miller: Outsource Star Trek to Canada!

For someone claiming to be "America First," The White House's Stephen Miller didn't hesitate to outsource "Star Trek" to... a Canadian?!?

Setting aside the total clusterf**k that it's been making of the U.S. over the past year, the Trump Administration also has a reputation for having a really shi**y understanding of pop culture. Like painfully bad. For example, DOGE-bag Elon Musk's misfires included a bad read on Magneto, comparing himself to Batman, and acting as if Justin Roiland was the victim in what went down with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty. Or how Trump's folks pimped out an AI-generated image of Trump as a jacked up Jedi – except they gave him a Sith lightsaber. Well, it looks like you can add White House Chief of Staff (and 24/7 Megamind and Talosian cosplayer) Stephen Miller to that growing list of cringy cornballs trying way too hard to be cool.

It seems Miller doesn't have a single clue who Gene Roddenberry was or what the foundations of the "Star Trek" franchise were. Calling out Showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy for daring to have diverse characters in leadership roles, Miller decided to chime in on how Paramount could "save the franchise" from, you know, living up to and doing right by Roddenberry's memory. "Tragic. But it's not too late for @paramountplus to save the franchise. Step 1: Reconcile with @WilliamShatner and give him total creative control," Miller posted on his BFF Musk's social media.

Why MAGA isn't flipping their tinfoil hats over this one is beyond me. Why? Because "Mr. America First" just outsourced one of the longest-running franchises… to a Canadian! In case you didn't know, William Shatner was born in 1931 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada – and has remained a proud Canadian ever since. Is Miller willing to throw the United States of America under the bus just to feed a Captain Kirk fetish? This sounds like a job for CBS Evening News' Tony Dokoupil! He's still on the air, right?

Produced by CBS Studios, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Here's what we've previously learned about the cast and the upcoming "Star Trek" Universe series (with more details available for fans over at StarfleetAcademy):

Holly Hunter is Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet cadet.

Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral's daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.

Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.

Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.

Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.

Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem'Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor's First Officer and Cadet Master.

Recurring guest star Paul Giamatti is part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season's villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert will voice Starfleet Academy's Digital Dean of Students, sharing daily announcements with students and keeping them informed about pressing matters.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners, with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes. They will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with the series produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!