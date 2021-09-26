American Gladiators: WWE & MGM Tag-Teaming Competition Series Reboot

American Gladiators, the competitive reality series is getting another reboot courtesy of MGM and WWE with a reimagined version of the non-scripted series that features a number of WWE sports entertainers, according to Deadline Hollywood. Originally created by Johnny Ferraro and Dan Carr in 1989 that ran until 1997 for syndication, the new one comes courtesy of Mark Burnett working on pitching the rebooted series.

The reboot of American Gladiators comes in light of the numerous other reality competition series that includes American Ninja Warrior, Floor is Lava, Holey Moley, Frogger, and Wipeout. There's already a slew of WWE-themed projects in the works which includes Netflix's interactive adventure Escape the Undertaker, Blumhouse's TV scripted series The United States of America Vs. Vince McMahon, and pending "Untitled Vince McMahon Biopic."

The original series that was hosted by Mike Adamle and Larry Csonka is already a subject of ESPN & Vice Studio's upcoming 30 for 30 documentary. The competition featured a variety of contests between contestants in a series of physical challenges pitting them against "gladiators" inspired by jousting, marksmanship, wrestling, and football. The short-lived 2008 NBC reboot featured WWE star Hulk Hogan and Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali. There was an international remake that aired on ITV in the UK between 1992-2000 and a revival on Sky in 2008. The most recent attempt to revive American Gladiators was in 2018 when MGM, Ferraro, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg collaborated but didn't pan out. The current incarnation will have MGM and WWE act as executive producers. As far as previous ties from American Gladiators to WWE, Adamle made several appearances for McMahon's Monday Night Raw. Americo Sebastiano Costantino performed under the name Rico Constantino when he was a contestant on Gladiators from 1990-1991 and as Rico when worked for WWE from 1997-2004 initially as a wrestler and later, a manager.