American Gods Season 3 Preview: Laura Loves Making Shadow Squirm

Welcome back to our weekly preview of STARZ's adaptation of author and executive producer Neil Gaiman's American Gods– with this week's episode "Conscience of the King" finding Shadow Moon aka "Mike Ainsel" (Ricky Whittle) learning to appreciate life in Lakeside- especially after pulling off a sweet "Number 37" with Cordelia (Ashley Reyes) in the previous episode. So what better time for that whole "old gods/new gods" mess to find its way to his doorstep in the form of Laura Moon (Emily Browning). The pair need to compare notes and Shadow needs to come clean about his dad Wednesday (Ian McShane)- not that it's going to make any difference. Laura's going to kill Wednesday- or die (again) trying.

In the following preview, things get a little awkward as Marguerite (Lela Loren) walks in on "Mike" and Laura in a conversation-ending embrace. But while it was fun watching her twist the knife as he squirms for a cover story, it's Laura's reminder to "Mike" for him to make sure he gets her message to his dad

Late wife, ex-wife. Same thing. Watch a new episode of #AmericanGods tomorrow on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/rYMhDAxtAT — American Gods US (@americangodsus) February 20, 2021

American Gods Season 3, Episode 6 "Conscience of the King": Shadow forms relationships with the Lakeside citizens as he gets used to living there, even though unwelcome elements from his past continue to follow him; Wednesday makes a final effort to win over Demeter while he is hunted by Laura and Salim. Directed by Mark Tinker, with teleplay from Aric Avelino.

Now here's a look at what viewers can expect to come during the third season of STARZ's American Gods:

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods stars Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.