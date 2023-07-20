Posted in: Conventions, Events, FX, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, delicate, preview, Season 12, teaser

American Horror Story: Delicate Promo: Roberts, Kardashian, Delevingne

Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian & Cara Delevingne are featured in a new teaser for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate (Season 12).

Last month, FX Networks released a trailer for its upcoming programming that included a few "Blink & You'll Miss It" moments from Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Delicate (Season 12). But with the AHS season's production now shut down due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, we were wondering when we would get another teaser for the season. Well, today would be that way as we're getting a look at the creepy tone of what's to come with "Rock-a-Bye" – as well as a look at three of our main stars.

With Matt Czuchry, Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare set to either star or guest-star, here's a look at FX's American Horror Story: Delicate – coming soon!

American Horror Story Season 12: What We Know So Far…

With the cast listed above in-play, it was also confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season as well as showrunner. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed" (and we offer more details on the novel here):

Emma Roberts Talks American Horror Story 12: Delicate

Speaking with Bustle regarding how she approaches the festival season (Coachella, Revolve, etc.), Roberts was asked how her Season 12 character compares to the ones that she's portrayed during previous seasons. "This character is much more grown up," Roberts shared. "She dresses very Carolyn Bessette [-Kennedy], '90s New York — I'm obsessed with my character's style this season." Bessette-Kennedy was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and an American publicist for Calvin Klein. Every aspect of the couple's relationship was under the media microscope for years – until the couple and Bessette-Kennedy's older sister, Lauren, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

Patti LuPone Is No Fan of Kim Kardashian in AHS 12…

In the clip above from Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen takes AHS 11 alum Patti LuPone and fellow guest John Leguizamo through a few rounds of "Do! They! Give A Damn!?" – and that's when the subject of Kardashian & AHS 12 came into play. Kicking in at around the 0:40 mark, LuPone doesn't make it a secret that she's not thrilled that Kardashian is taking away a role from actors, calling Kardashian out for the decision and advising her to stay away from the live stage (with Leguizamo doubling down on the "emotion" that LuPone showed – a safe response).

… But Lily Rabe Trusts Ryan Murphy's Judgement

Asked about the news of Kardashian's casting and her thoughts on the back-and-forth that's gone on about it, Lily Rabe made it clear that Murphy's done more than fine with his AHS casting in the past, so there's no reason to doubt him now. "I don't know Kim… I know Emma. I love Emma, and I'm sure Kim is amazing. It's going to be a great season. Listen, Ryan Murphy knows what he's doing. He knows what he's doing, I can say that much," Rabe shared during the red carpet event for her HBO Max series Love & Death.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!