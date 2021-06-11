American Horror Story: Denis O'Hare Talks Season 10 Character & More

With American Horror Stories hitting FX on Hulu on July 15 and American Horror Story: Double Feature premiering on FX on August 25, the late summer and early fall is going to be oozing with AHS goodness. This means now is as good a time as any to learn what we can before the twisted fun begins- and that's where AHS mainstay Denis O'Hare comes in. In an interview with Digital Spy as part of its "Rainbow Crew" ongoing interview series celebrating the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen, O'Hare discussed a number of their roles over the years- revealing that the one character they "had the most hard time shaking was Liz Taylor" but would never revisit "because she was a complete story." So who would O'Hare revisit and what can they share about the upcoming tenth season (like who they had a scene with and how many episodes they're in)? Here what O'Hare had to say…

On O'Hare's Season 10 Character: "He is pretty different. He's not a main driver of action – because I came in late. And he's definitely got some comic relief aspect, which I love. He's very funny, I think. I have great costumes. I have wonderful costumes. I'm really excited about that," O'Hare revealed. "I was shooting a scene with Evan Peters, and I just had a couple of great lines. It's a great joy to watch that, during the take, he was cracking up. And I was like, 'I love that.' I ended up doing four episodes and as I was shooting, the writing, I thought, sort of blossomed a bit. I don't know if they were thinking of me suddenly, but I love the writing I've been doing lately. It's given me a lot more to chew on, in the script."

On the Season 1 & Season 3 Characters O'Hare Would Revisit: "Yeah. I felt like Spalding never got explored in any depth to a great extent, and he had a lot going on. I felt like Larry from season one was put in jail for a crime he didn't commit – and then what? Does he get out? Does he do a musical in jail? Does he ever reunite with his love? What? So I felt like that was a real cliffhanger for him."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story: Hotel | Inside: White Haired Children | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTO13c-l0_M)

Speaking recently with EW, Angelica Ross explained one personal and important reason why this AHS role has even more meaning for her. "Ryan Murphy requested that I wear my natural hair. That's why I feel the most beautiful in this role. They are doing things with my natural hair that just really affirms me as a Black woman and I think is going to affirm other Black women who watch the show they see other characters who don't wear wigs and who wear natural hair textures — and short hair at that," Ross revealed. "I think it's going to be beautiful, and I can't wait for the audience to see it."

Describing the tenth season as "legendary," Ross offered a window for release that caught many by surprise- but as it turns out, she wasn't far off. "I think it premieres next month, but I don't know." Whenever AHS fans do get to see the new season, Ross knows they're going to like what they see of her character. "Once I started reading the script for the first six episodes, which are the first half of the [Double] Feature… This is my favorite role next to Candy. I will say Candy will probably always forever stay No. 1 until further notice, but my look in this show is definitely my favorite of all looks. I'm just super excited for the fans to see who this next character is because I think that it's going to be legendary. I gagged at how the story arc ends."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: American Horror Story Season 10 Cast Announcement (HD) Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Az-dBOtyNjA&t=4s)

