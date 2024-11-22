Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: Arcane, League of Legends

Arcane Season 2 Act 2 Review: Another Epic Step Closer to Perfection

With two acts down and the final act of Netflix's Arcane hitting this weekend, we're now three episodes away from animated perfection.

The second act of Netflix's final season of Arcane included the fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes: "Paint the Town Blue," "Blisters and Bedrock," and "The Message Hidden Within the Pattern." This act raised the bar on what was already a first act filled with exceptional animation and heart-wrenching storytelling. A lot seems to have happened from where things left off in Act 1: Mel is still missing, Caitlyn is bedding Maddie (Vi's fangirl officer), and Jayce, Ekko, and Heimerdinger have been missing since they entered the Hex Vault. Ambessa keeps trying to get into Caitlyn's ears, but it seems Caitlyn does not trust her much. Zaun has been occupied in the search for Jinx. This is not really going well. The tension just escalates from here continuously, not letting the viewers trust any sense of pleasantries with a constant foreboding tone. The way the story just keeps unraveling from here is like a web, leaving us tangled and unable to turn away.

Jinx has also gone MIA with Isha, who asks her to paint her hair blue. I love their sisterly relationship. Jinx has also now become a symbol of hope for the Zaunites. It is pretty insane how this Act turns the tables and shows Jinx in a different light. Sevika even asks her to show up at the upcoming town meeting, which ends up turning pretty ugly. A lot of them are taken, including Isha. So, of course, things are about to get even uglier because with that, they just poked the Jinx bear, and she goes after the girl, wreaking havoc with Sevika to get the little girl back.

I am not going to lie, I cried when Jinx saw how all Zaunites taken had blue hair like hers and they each patted her shoulder as they passed by. It was such a beautiful scene. However, like everything that is nice in Arcane, the moment does not last long as Singe was also taken and he left a trail of blood for his werewolf to follow… you know the werewolf who turns out to be no other than Vander. Did I cry again? Damn right, I did. Because they recognized each other and it just gave me so much hope.

We also see Vi's descent into drinking and getting beat up every night. Out of everyone, Vi truly does not deserve this, and my heart breaks because she is the product of her guilt. However, an unexpected guest helps her back home and waits until she is sober enough to wake up. Vi did not seem too thrilled to have Jinx nearby, but I was happy she heard Jinx because they were able to find Vander together, and once again, they had me bawling when the three of them hugged. Especially when we get to see Vander's flashback of Vi's mother and the two of them as kids. Man, this show had my heart in a headlock. They had over to Viktor's land of hex-corruption-healed people. I have to say, though, it is beautiful. Thankfully, my boi Viktor is there to help.

One of the things that stuck with me most was Mel and how she was able to break the sorrel she was under. That was rough to watch, but I loved every second of it. Also, Jayce, I do not know how long he was sick in the Hex Vault world thing that appeared, but clearly, things did not go well, and we see he is corrupted like Viktor was. Jayce also has something that seems to be speaking to him and takes him to Viktor to undo everything that has been done. Still nothing about Ekko or Heimerdinger. But things start moving toward Viktor and centering around him; he seems to be the one thread pulling everything closer.

I was never happier to see Caitlyn work with Vi the way they did. I was seriously not expecting things to be coming together so quickly. Everything picked up the pace toward the end, and it became a poop-show. A beautifully animated and heart-wrenching poop show in which it seems we might have lost a few players, a couple of which were dear to me, so ding- ding-ding cue for the waterworks again. This show continues to break my heart in ways I do not expect, and I cannot turn away from it. I love the animation so much, especially how much it flows in and out of different styles. I enjoy the story and the fast pace. I love the characterization and design for each character- even the ones I hate because it just means they are so well done that I just feel so strongly. I cannot wait to see where things will be heading with Act 3, and I sincerely hope we get to see where things will be heading after this Arcane story is over.

