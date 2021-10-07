Are You Scared? Season 4 Arrives Friday On Watcher's YouTube Channel

Get ready to hear the voice of Ryan Bergara and the dark humor of Shane Madej are back for the commentary and the terror for season 4 of Are You Scared? on Friday. While Ryan has gotten the "true crime mixed with the intensity of a dateline episode about ghosts" voice down, Shane continues to be incredibly chill and witty about the random scary stories they discuss and read on the series. Recently, both posters and a teaser came out on the channel's Twitter account about this fourth season of Are You Scared?

Launched in January 2020, Watcher is a new production studio from Steven Lim, Ryan Bergara, and Shane Madej. Having previously created the viral shows Worth It and BuzzFeed Unsolved, our founders took that knowledge and applied it to a company that is focused on creating television-caliber, unscripted series in the digital space. Our shows have a genuine curiosity and earnest exploration into a variety of topics including food, travel, horror, and everything in between. We are committed to creating a community both in and outside the company and look forward to continuing to add new shows and perspectives to our slate.

Last season of Are You Scared? included topics from terror-filled home videos to being trapped with someone unknown in your home. The last episode of season three was posted back on June 4th, 2021, with six episodes in total with 18 overall across the 3 seasons. Taking some favorite banter and style from their days of BuzzFeed Unsolved, this series may not introduce true crime narration but it continues a fun and scary path for these friends to continue doing what they love. Let us know in the comments below if you've watched Are You Scared? And let us know if there are any favorite episodes of yours you think people should watch.