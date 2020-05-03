Arn Anderson Shoots on Dolph Ziggler and His Backstage Insubordination

On his latest podcast, Arn Anderson revealed that WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler is always causing trouble backstage. In comments transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Anderson talked about Ziggler's propensity to disagree with management and, even more unbelievably, to voice his opinion about it. Anderson also talked about Ziggler stealing the Sweet Chin Music from HBK and how he has so much money he might actually consider leaving WWE.

"Dolph's got a set," Anderson said of Ziggler on the podcast. "He doesn't mind saying what he thinks. Even though he's right most of the time, that's the wrong thing to do when you walk up into gorilla. The reality is the company wants blind devotion and Dolph had an opinion. For the longest time, 10 years ago, it was the fact that Dolph who throws one hell of a superkick, but the office did not want him using the superkick because that was Shawn's finish but Shawn was retired. Shawn was gone. You can't retire moves, how many superkicks do you see today for God sakes? Probably one in every single match in every company. That was a heated issue years ago."

Dolph Ziggler Belongs in the Doghouse?

For some reason, Anderson seems to admire Ziggler's insubordinate backstage behavior, praising him for going against management whenever he disagreed. Anderson seems perplexed as to why Ziggler was never a top guy, but is it really any surprise when Ziggler doesn't know how to properly capitulate to management?

"Dolph had an opinion and he would voice it," Anderson said. "The guy worked his ass off and once we got to gorilla, no matter if he agreed to what was going on or what, he would go out and give you 100%. I'm a big fan of Dolph Ziggler's. I think he's one of those guys, you may b—h about him when he's on the card and I'm sure a lot of guys, the higher ups and certainly the boss got tired of dealing with him but the fact of the matter is he's right a lot of the time. He's been one of those performers over years that made everybody better than what they were. The question as to why he wasn't one of the top top guys, I don't have the answer. It certainly wouldn't have bothered me at all."

In a final display of Ziggler's arrogance, Anderson said that, because he's made a lot of money of the years, Ziggler might believe he doesn't need WWE and he can just leave when he doesn't get his way. Would Dolph Ziggler really take his ball and go home? Anderson thinks it's possible.

"Dolph is a wealthy man who's made a lot of money for a long time while not being in the top spot, but I got a feeling Dolph's frugal," Anderson continued. "He's made some investments, he's smart and one day he's going to say 'You want to give me some more s–t about something else? You know what, see ya' and he'll thump down the steps, take off his boots and you'll never hear from him again. And he will have accomplished what he wanted to in the business and left on his own terms."

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

It's a shocking look at the audacity of some people who aren't grateful for everything WWE has given them. It's no wonder Dolph Ziggler is popular with WWE fans, who often have a similar attitude to the Show Stealer.