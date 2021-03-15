Asuka Returns to Raw Tonight, Will Face Shayna Baszler

Asuka will make her return on WWE Raw tonight. The Raw Women's Champion has been out of action since February after Shayna Baszler accidentally kicked her in the face for real while trying to kick her in the face or pretend during a match. Baszler literally kicked Asuka's teeth out of her head and the champ was placed on the injured list while she dealt with a reported concussion.

A press release on WWE.com has the details on the match:

Asuka returns to the ring seeking payback against Shayna Baszler Raw Women's Champion Asuka will be out for payback tonight when she returns to the ring for a clash with Shayna Baszler. Three weeks ago, a brutal kick from The Queen of Spades sent The Empress of Tomorrow's teeth flying and has kept Asuka out of action since. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Baszler & Nia Jax have long targeted Asuka, but the Raw Women's Champion seems certain to be fired up for a brawl against The Submission Magician. Will Asuka battle back against Baszler and make a statement as The Road to WrestleMania continues? Don't miss the showdown tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Asuka's return couldn't come soon enough. The WWE Fastlane PPV is happening this weekend, and WrestleMania is just three weeks after that. The Raw champ has no match scheduled for either PPV, so WWE will likely look to book something at the last minute tonight to keep her busy at Fastlane. At WrestleMania, it seems almost certain that Asuka will end up facing Charlotte Flair, even though the two have had barely any time to set up that feud. We'll find out when WWE MOnday Night Raw airs tonight in… oh, look at the time! It's starting in just a few minutes. Check back after the show for a full report.