Asuka Is Currently Out Of Action Due To A Concussion

WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka hasn't been seen on-air since suffering a legit kick to the face from Shayna Baszler on the February 22 episode. In the accidental shot to the face, Asuka lost some teeth, and it was thought that she would be missing some time due to the required dental surgery to fix the damage to her teeth (as I reported on here). But now, in a new development, we are learning that the Women's champion actually suffered a concussion from the kick as well and has been dealing with symptoms in the weeks since then.

Now, if you go back to watch the match-up of Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax where this incident went down, it's definitely more noticeable in hindsight post-kick that Asuka appears wobbly and even a bit lost in trying to finish the bout. At the time, while it was evident that some damage was done (you literally see a tooth fly from her mouth when replayed), the effects of a concussion can be a bit more hidden if you don't know what you're looking for. WWE now takes concussions and head-trauma very seriously as a result of years and years of damage (and even premature deaths) suffered by superstars throughout the industry. It would appear that they are approaching this incident with Asuka accordingly, giving the champion time to heal and making sure she's actually clear of symptoms before allowing her to compete again.

While WWE management is wisely putting Asuka's health first, Wrestlemania is less than a month away, and she does hold a major title that was to be defended at the event. So now the question arises, what are they going to do if Asuka is unable to compete at the event? They obviously won't be rushing one of their top stars to ignore a concussion and risk her career just to perform at one show, but the title itself will almost assuredly still be on the line at Wrestlemania, whether or not it's around Asuka's waist. I'm sure they could announce that she is unable to compete and enforce the Brock Lesnar-exempt 30-day clause for the champion and then have some kind of contest to determine the new champion, but that all depends on Asuka right now. There is still time, and she could very well heal up in time for the Showcase of the Immortals, but concussions are very serious, and it's not worth risking her future for one match. We'll keep an eye on this and keep you posted.