Awkwafina is Nora From Queens Season 2 Trailer Hits Different

Get ready for another season of laughs, because Comedy Central has released a trailer for the second season of their series, Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. The second season trailer features all favorite returning characters from Nora's life and gives fans a date to look forward to… August 18, to be exact. Creator and writer Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the hit comedy series inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life & young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

Now here's your look at the official trailer for Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, premiering on Comedy Central on August 18th at 10/9C:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Season 2 – Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jrsjTp07mqA)

The line-up of guest stars for the second season includes Margaret Cho (All-American Girl), Alan Kim (Minari), Lauren Ash (Superstore), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ross Butler (To All The Boys: Always and Forever), Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Catherine Cohen (Search Party), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things), Nancy Eng (Premium Rush), Fortune Feimster (Sweet & Salty), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Judy Gold (Search Party), Stephanie Hsu (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911!), C.S. Lee (Dexter), Fay Ann Lee (Falling for Grace), Ajay Mehta (The Good Place), Haley Joel Osment (Goliath, The Kominsky Method), Bea Soong (The Wives Of Henry Yuk), Aaron Takahashi (Yes Man), and Jade Wu (Luke Cage). Season 2 also features Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan 'Dumbfoundead' Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He reprising their roles from the premiere season.

