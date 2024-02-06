Posted in: CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, j. michael straczynski, jms

Babylon 5: JMS Posts Shut Down Reboot Rumors: "It's Still In Process"

Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski shut down rumors that the series reboot wasn't moving forward and offered a status update.

The last time we checked in with how things were going with J. Michael Straczynski's beloved franchise, the franchise creator was celebrating the 30th anniversary of January 26, 1994's S01E01: "Midnight on the Firing Line" (directed by Richard Compton and written by JMS). "Thirty years ago today, 'Babylon 5' began its series run with the episode 'Midnight on the Firing Line,' which is where we were and what we felt at the time: this was make-it-or-break-it time. Could we make a five-year arc work? Would it endure? And now, here we are. Astonishing," JMS shared with the fandom in honor of the special day.

Now, JMS is addressing the franchise's possible live-action series future. Between the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes and the ever-shifting landscape that television & streaming have been in over the past few years, JMS's "from-the-ground-up" Babylon 5 reboot has been in a development holding pattern – but JMS made it clear that does not mean that the project isn't moving forward. Taking to social media, JMS pushed back on rumblings that the reboot wasn't moving forward, revealing that WB is contractually obligated to inform him if that was the case. From there, JMS reminded fans that he's always been open & honest with them when it comes to updates – and then laid out some additional points to demonstrate why "it's still in process."

"The rumors are patently false. WB would have had to inform me per contractual obligations. This hasn't happened. As noted yesterday, the pilot script hasn't even gone out to streamers yet because we're waiting for the Paramount situation to resolve. For 30 years, I've been 100% straight with fans about the fate of the show. Nothing's changed,' JMS shared over a series of five tweets earlier this evening. "During the 5 original years, every few weeks, somebody would jump up to say, 'It's been canceled,' to rile people up or get attention. That's why that dedication card appears at the end of S4, to those who 'predicted it would fail in its mission' and were always wrong."

JMS continued, "I would have no reason and obtain no benefit if I said it was still in process if it wasn't (and again, WB would have to inform me) other than to lose all the credibility I've gained by always being absolutely straight with the fans for three decades. So when I say it's still in process, it's still in process. It's been the universe's worst case of bad timing trying to get this beast out to market, but the market is there and wants to see where what we have in mind. The same person responsible for much of this said that another animated movie is in 'serious development' with me. 100% false. There haven't even been any *conversations* with WB because they're going through a lot, so we're all waiting for them to achieve clarity. So be wary."

