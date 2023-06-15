Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, Trailer, TV, Warner Animation Group, Warner Bros | Tagged: babylon 5, babylon 5: the road home, j. michael straczynski, preview, trailer

Babylon 5: The Road Home Finds Sheridan in Serious Trouble (TRAILER)

With the animated film set to launch this August, here's a look at the official trailer & details for Babylon 5: The Road Home.

Yesterday, franchise creator J. Michael Straczynski gave fans the heads-up that Thursday, June 15th, was going to be a very big day – and he wasn't joking. Because Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment dropped an official trailer for the upcoming animated return film, Babylon 5: The Road Home animated film – blasting off on August 15th on various formats (Digital, 4K UHD & Blu-ray). Here's a look at some screencaps from the trailer – with what we know you're here for following right behind:

Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Babylon 5: The Road Home – followed by what we know about the film so far:

What We Know About Babylon 5: The Road Home

Continuing the storyline from the 1990s, here's a look at the official logline for Babylon 5: The Road Home: "Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe."

Returning from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. In addition, the animated feature also sees Paul Guyet as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado as G'Kar, and Rebecca Riedy as Delenn. JMS penned the film and will executive produce, with Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) directing. Rick Morales serves as supervising producer, with Sam Register serving as the executive producer on the Warner Bros. Animation & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment animated feature.

