Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Bad Bunny, The Boys/Supernatural & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Bad Bunny & Super Bowl LX, The Boys/Supernatural, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty & "Always Sunny," and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, Bad Bunny & Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, The Boys/Supernatural, DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold, TBS's AEW Collision, FOX's Bob's Burgers, BBC's Doctor Who, Ewan McGregor/The Mandalorian, Rick and Morty & It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AnimEigo's The Anime Business, WeTV's Eastern Heretic and Western Venom, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Talamasca: The Secret Order, Bad Bunny & Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, The Boys/Supernatural, Bob's Burgers, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty & It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, September 29, 2025:

Talamasca: The Secret Order Teaser: Best Intentions, Ulterior Motives

Bad Bunny Officially Set for Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show

The Boys: Alonso Has "Tons of Respect" for Ackles, Padalecki & Collins

The Brave and the Bold Script: James Gunn Says "I Like Where We Are"

AEW Collision Review: Way Too Much Workrate and Continuity

Bob's Burgers 300th Episode Preview; Bouchard on Show's Endurance

Doctor Who Producer Hinchcliffe Prefers Longer, Multi-Episode Stories

The Authority/DCU, X-Men '97, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ewan McGregor on The Mandalorian Stealing Obi-Wan's Disney+ Thunder

Rick and Morty Showrunner Has Nothing But Love for "Always Sunny" Days

The Anime Business Episode 8 Checks In with Yen Press' Kurt Hassler

Eastern Heretic and Western Venom: Jin Yong's Wuxia Universe Begins

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!