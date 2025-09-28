Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch

The Authority/DCU, X-Men '97, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: DC Studios/The Authority, Peacemaker, X-Men '97, Gen V, Doctor Who, Tracker, ST: Deep Space Nine, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's Talamasca: The Secret Order, DC Studios/The Authority, TBS's AEW Collision, HBO Max's Peacemaker, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Prime Video's Gen V, BBC's Doctor Who, CBS's Tracker, Ernie Hudson & Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, BBC's Film Club, CBS's The Equalizer, NBC's Night Court, Disney Channel's Pretty Freekin Scary, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 28, 2025:

Rick and Morty EP: Network Didn't Want Rick Too Messy in "Vindicators"

Talamasca: The Secret Order Set for 2-Episode Debut: Poster, BTS Look

The Authority: Will DC Studios Shift From Film to Series Adaptation?

AEW Collision Preview: Show Not Canceled Despite Complaints

Peacemaker: The Cool Season 2 Finale Idea We Know Will Never Happen

WWE SmackDown Review: It Left The Chadster Gasping for Air

X-Men '97 Season 2 "Very, Very Dark"; "A Lot of People Die": Marquand

Gen V Season 2 Ep. 5 Trailer: A Field Trip to Elmira to Rescue Cate?

Doctor Who: Whittaker on Thirteenth Doctor Haters: "Too Old to Care"

Tracker Season 3 Opening Will Have "This Is Us" Tone: Justin Hartley

Doctor Who: Alex Kingston Hypes River Song for Strictly Come Dancing

Peacemaker, Rick and Morty, Scrubs & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Star Trek: Ernie Hudson Reflects on "Deep Space Nine" Audition & More

Film Club: BBC Previews Aimee Lou Wood's Upcoming New Rom-Com

The Equalizer: Indira G Wilson Reflects on CBS Reboot Series' Legacy

Night Court: Indira G Wilson Reflects on Roz's LGBTQ+ Story & More

Pretty Freekin Scary: Yuvi Hecht on Series Memories, New Short & More

