Barack Obama Puts Over Mick Foley's Son, Dewey Foley

Dewey Foley has come a long way, from a Terry Funk fan advocating for him to be beaten with a Singapore cane as memorialized in literally the greatest wrestling promo of all time at three years old to being put over by the former president of the United States of America. The son of wrestling legend Mick Foley and current member of WWE's creative team took to Twitter to announce that he'd voted for the first time.

In October, Foley actually tweeted after voting early, saying, "First time voting, in the books. In a state where my vote could make a difference. It could've taken 4 minutes, 4 hours, 4 days or more. The next 4 years of our country are at stake, and the consequences could last a lifetime. VOTE. #VoteEarlyDay #BidenHarris2020" But it was today that it caught the notice of Barack Obama, who quoted Dewey's tweet and added, "Congrats on your first vote, Dewey! It will make a difference."

Dewey's dad has been an outspoken critic of his fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump. Foley took to Twitter himself yesterday to cut a promo to all Americans on the eve of the election, asking them to consider certain questions and then go out and vote Trump out of office. Along with Dave Bautista and Kevin Nash, Mick Foley forms a triumvirate of pro wrestlers looking to get their former colleague voted out of office. However, they do have some opposition from the wrestling establishment since Vince McMahon is a longtime friend of the president. Linda McMahon currently runs a super PAC dedicated to his reelection.

It may seem silly to talk about wrestlers as if they have an impact on the fate of the election, but it's less outlandish than you think. Many of them do live in Florida, a battleground state. In an election this close, the vote of one single wrestler could make all the difference, brother! That's a shoot!

We'll find out sometime in the coming week who wins this feud… or maybe, if the results aren't solid enough, they'll have to settle it in a match at Survivor Series. Mick Foley, Dewey Foley, Kevin Nash, and Dave Bautista, Barack Obama vs. Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, Trump campaign contributor The Undertaker, Donald Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. perhaps? The buyrate for that PPV would be off the charts, just like voter turnout! Book it!