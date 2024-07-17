Batman/Kevin Conroy, Cobra Kai, Agatha & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, Batman, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, creature commandos, espn, house of the dragon, Kevin Conroy, peacemaker, rick and morty, snowpiercer, young sherlock

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's Wheel of Fortune, Max's Peacemaker, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Hulu's Hit-Monkey, AMC Networks/Netflix, Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along, AMC's Snowpiercer, ESPN/Skip Bayless, USA Network's WWE Raw, Peacock's Poker Face, Crunchyroll, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Netflix's Stranger Things, HBO's House of the Dragon, Prime Video's Young Sherlock, Kevin Conroy/Batman, Max's Creature Commandos, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, July 17, 2024:

Wheel of Fortune Host Ryan Seacrest Posts Video From His First Day

Peacemaker Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Warns "It's About to Go Down"

Rick And Morty Revisits Brutal Truth Behind Vindicators 2 & 3 (VIDEO)

Hit-Monkey Creators on S02, Scrapped Animated Marvel Universe Plans

The Walking Dead Universe, Immortal Universe & More Head to Netflix

Agatha All Along Star Joe Locke Discusses MCU Series, Teen's Sexuality

Snowpiercer Final Season Sneak Peek: New Beginning or Tragic End?

ESPN Passes on Skip Bayless/Stephen A. Smith "First Take" Reunion Idea

WWE Raw Obliterates AEW: Tony Khan's Jealousy Exposed

Poker Face Season 2 Welcomes Esposito, Holmes, Hoffmann, Nanjiani

Crunchyroll Releasing 4 Classic Anime & More on Blu-Ray This October

Rick and Morty: The Anime "Rickmobile" Tour 2024 Schedule Released

Stranger Things Creators Set for Haley Z. Boston/Netflix Horror Series

House of the Dragon Star Tom Glynn-Carney on Rook's Rest Aftermath

Young Sherlock: Colin Firth Joins Amazon, Guy Ritchie Series Cast

Kevin Conroy's Final Batman Scene Does Right by Legend (SPOILERS)

Creature Commandos "First Expression of James Gunn's DC Universe": EP

Cobra Kai Final Season Opening 8 Minutes: Calm Before The Storm

The Boys, Stranger Things 5, Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

