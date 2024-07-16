Posted in: Adult Swim, Rick and Morty, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Adult Swim, rick and morty, Vindicators

Rick And Morty Revisits Brutal Truth Behind Vindicators 2 & 3 (VIDEO)

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty released a complilation video revisiting the shocking truth behind what went down with Vindicators 2 & 3.

It was back in the summer of 2022 when fans of Adult Swim's Emmy Award-winning animated series learned the truth behind one of the show's greatest mysteries. We know that our dimension-hopping duo joined the space-fairing team in S03E04: "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender," but what happened during that previous mission – the one that Rick and Morty weren't invited to join? That's where the 10-episode digital spinoff The Vindicators 2 comes in. Executive produced by Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland, Erica Rosbe, and Sarah Carbiener, the series follows the adventures of Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Million Ants, Crocubot & Noob Noob and their comrades Lady Katana, Diablo Verde, and Calypso (RIP) as we learn the truth behind the team's epic battle with Doomnomitron. It's not pretty. Of course, we have a choice to offer. If you're looking to check out a compilation video of the prequel mini-series, we have that waiting for you above. But if you're looking to check out the original Rick and Morty spinoff chapter-by-chapter, we have those waiting for you below.

Now, here's a look back at all ten original chapters via their respective YouTube vids, which officially went live in July 2022:

Rick and Morty: Season 8, More Evil Morty, Mr. Poopybutthole Theory

If you appreciated how Seasons 6 and 7 were able to maintain a proper balance between canon/mythology episodes and those standalone "classic Rick and Morty adventures," then you'll like what's in store for Season 8. "There's obviously been a lot of shakeups and transitions that have happened that are luckily coinciding with some of these canonical storylines being resolved. If I could set a framework for fans of the show, it's the old characters and all these things, but it's like, this is an opportunity for a rebirth," series co-creator Dan Harmon explained during an interview with Variety in late February of this year. "I mean, the kind of canonical things like searching for Rick Prime, these are things that come out of the ether, and then they acquire this gravity, and then they become a canonical serialized story. I think people should expect more random embers shooting off of that fire and turning into organically gigantic serialized things of their own."

But with Harmon being a fan of the standalone adventures, viewers shouldn't be expecting them to be going anywhere anytime soon. "I will always target the episodic personally. Because, like, your job is to fight gravity. And gravity is serialization. That's what happens organically; gravity is a great thing. But you're supposed to want to fly." Showrunner Scott Marder reaffirmed that the eighth season will be looking to strike the episodic balance that the previous two seasons achieved. "Eight will have a lot of similar flow and vibes to six and seven, which is like a cool balance of silly and one-up canonical stuff. That's the stuff I want as a fan. And that's the stuff that Harmon and I work on all jammed together. I'm really proud of these last couple of seasons; they're sort of the perfect blend of what I look for as a fan," he added.

Could that include the return of Evil Morty at some point? Most definitely – in case anyone thought his ominous warning before departing our dimension (with one serious ultimate weapon) in "Unmortricken" would be the last that we would hear from him. "We can expect to see him in the future. We certainly have plans and grand designs with him, for sure," Marder shared – though not confirming that his return would happen during the eighth season.

And then there's Mr. Poopybutthole question. Like us, a lot of folks are getting a feeling that Poopybutthole's overarching storyline is lading him to becoming a major big bad for our heroes. "Shit. Well, now we can't do that, or he can sue us, right? Good job, internet! You blew it again!" Harmon joked during the interview when presented with the theory. "No, in all seriousness, I do love that guy [the person who posted the theory online] so much; I want to encourage those kinds of theories. I love, love that stuff. I love him, particularly the amount of energy he puts into that stuff," the series co-creator added. While Marder found the theory interesting, he also shared that was "not their plan for him" – adding that "I always love what fans take and run with in any show."

