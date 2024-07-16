The Boys, Stranger Things 5, Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, bctv daily dispatch, charmed, cobra kai, Shannen Doherty, stranger things 5, the boys

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Gen V, Prime Video's The Boys, Skip Bayless/FS1's Undisputed, Arrowverse/Greg Berlanti, Hulu's All's Fair, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Netflix's Exploding Kittens, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Peacock's Psych 4, NBC's Night Court, USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Wonder Man, Charmed/Shannen Doherty, Max's Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Hulu's Hit-Monkey, Paramount+'s RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, AMC's Snowpiercer, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Terminator Zero, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, July 16, 2024:

Gen V Social Media, Star Jaz Sinclair Share "Class in Session" Image

The Boys: Is There Something to Those Recent Soldier Boy References?

Skip Bayless Expected to Depart FS1's "Undisputed" This Summer: Report

Arrowverse "Was a Really Camelot-esque Kind of Time": Greg Berlanti

All's Fair: Halle Berry Reportedly Departs Murphy/Kardashian Series

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 3 Mini-Teaser Released

Exploding Kittens: Ally Maki on "Wild & Fun" Netflix Animated Series

Cobra Kai Final Season: Kreese No Longer Has "Soft Spot" for Johnny

Kurt Fuller Shares "Psych 4" Update, Chances of "Night Court" Return

WWE Raw Preview: Ripley Returns, Zayn Defends, McIntyre Rages

Wonder Man: Byron Bowers Joins Marvel Television Series' Cast

Charmed: Holly Marie Combs Honors Shannen Doherty in Heartfelt Post

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Teaser: Harley Quinn Introduces Golden Glider

Hit-Monkey Season 2: Ally Maki on Haruka Changes, Leslie Jones & More

Charmed Star Shannen Doherty Recorded 4 Rewatch Podcast Episodes

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars "Ru-veals" Its 12 Queens (VIDEO)

Snowpiercer Final Season Sneak Preview: Game-Changer for Layton?

Stranger Things 5 BTS Video Offers Best Look Yet at Final Season

Terminator Zero Teaser Trailer, Images: "Judgment Day" Approaches

