WWE Raw Obliterates AEW: Tony Khan's Jealousy Exposed

The Chadster reviews the greatest WWE Raw ever! Tony Khan's jealousy exposed. Ripley's return, epic matches, and unbeatable storytelling! 🏆😤

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😤😤😤 Last night's episode of WWE Raw was without a doubt the greatest episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen, and quite possibly the greatest episode of any TV show in the history of television. 📺🏆 Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are), it's time to admit that WWE Raw is light years ahead of AEW Dynamite and just give up this ridiculous charade of trying to compete. It's literally so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤💔

Let's break down why this episode of WWE Raw was so incredible, shall we? 🤔💯

The show opened with the triumphant return of Rhea Ripley, and auughh man! So unfair to AEW, right Tony? 🙄 Ripley's presence alone is enough to make WWE Raw the superior show, but then we got that amazing interaction with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. The storytelling here is on a level that Tony Khan couldn't even dream of achieving. 😫🚫

Then we had Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, which was a hard-hitting affair that put anything AEW has ever done to shame. 👊💥 Sheamus picked up the win with a running knee, proving once again that WWE knows how to book their stars properly. Take notes, Tony Khan! 📝

And let's give a standing ovation to the greatest squash match in wrestling history! 🙌👏 The Chadster witnessed absolute perfection when Zelina Vega faced off against Sonya Deville in what can only be described as a tour de force in efficiency and dominance. The cunning interference from Shayna Baszler set up Deville's reverse DDT for a swift victory. This was a statement match, folks. AEW could only wish to have such impactful moments distilled into just over a minute of television gold. 🏅🤩

The Chadster was particularly impressed by the Damian Priest vs. Gunther segment. 🔥🎤 This is how you build anticipation for a championship match! The personal tension between these two was palpable, and The Chadster can't wait to see them clash at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, AEW is probably planning some spotfest with no real emotion behind it. 🙄

Speaking of Damian Priest, his match against Braun Strowman was a masterclass in how to make your champion look strong. Priest's victory over the Monster Among Men just proves how much better WWE is at building stars than AEW. Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks his booking can compare to this. 😤📉

The women's tag team action on WWE Raw was also top-notch. 👯‍♀️💪 Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark picked up a win over Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, showcasing the depth of WWE's women's division. AEW could never dream of having this level of talent in their women's ranks. 🚫🙅‍♀️

The Chadster was on the edge of his seat during the Drew McIntyre and Adam Pearce segment. 😮💺 The tension was incredible, and when Seth Rollins showed up, it just proved how many layers WWE can add to their storylines. This is the kind of complex narrative that AEW fans probably can't even comprehend. 🧠❓

And let's not forget about the Wyatt Sicks storyline! 😱👻 The video with Erick Rowan was absolutely chilling. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is kicking himself for not coming up with something this creative and emotional. It's just another example of how WWE is operating on a completely different level.

Oh boy, The Chadster has to talk about the heated encounter between Jey Uso and Dominik Mysterio that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat like he was racing in the Mazda Miata! 😲🚗 Right from the get-go, Dominik was all aggressive energy and defiance, showcasing the intensity that only WWE can bring to the squared circle. The Chadster must say, the drama escalated to unreal levels when Liv Morgan interrupted, creating chaos outside the ring. 😱🔄 And the interaction between Uso and Ripley after Dominik lost the match? That's the kind of storytelling nuance that has The Chadster cheering and AEW shaking in their boots! 📞🙌 WWE doesn't just book matches; they book masterpieces, and this, Tony Khan, is a testament to the art that you so desperately lack in your company! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤🎨

The main event between Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship was a clinic in professional wrestling. 🏆🥇 The action was intense, the storytelling was superb, and the interference from Bron Breakker at the end was chef's kiss perfect. This is how you book a title match, Tony Khan! Take notes! 📝✍️

The Chadster can't help but feel that this episode of WWE Raw was a direct response to all of Tony Khan's attempts to cheese off The Chadster. It's like WWE knew exactly what The Chadster needed to see to prove once and for all that they're the superior product. 🏅🥇

It's just so obvious that AEW fans have no taste in wrestling. 🤮 They probably watched this episode of WWE Raw and didn't even appreciate its brilliance. The Chadster feels sorry for them, really. They're so blinded by Tony Khan's smoke and mirrors that they can't see the true art of professional wrestling right in front of them. 🎭🖼️

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster knows that he's probably seething with jealousy right now. 😠💢 It's clear that Khan's entire mission with AEW is just a hateful campaign against The Chadster and WWE. Why else would he constantly try to counter-program and steal WWE's thunder? It's because he knows he can't compete on a level playing field. 🏟️⚖️

This episode of WWE Raw was a masterpiece that proves WWE is operating in a league of its own. 🏆🥇 AEW and Tony Khan should just give up now because they'll never be able to produce something of this caliber. And that's the bottom line, because The Chadster said so! 💯🎤

