With word that The CW series has been given the COVID green light to resume production in Vancouver, new Batwoman lead Javicia Leslie (aka Ryan Wilder) as well as the rest of the cast, crew, and creative teams are back to work forging the future for Gotham's newest dark knight. But that doesn't mean there's not a little time left to ask previous Batwoman Ruby Rose one more time about why she left the popular series after only one season (we write sarcastically). That's exactly what happened during Tuesday night's edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where Rose explains the decision came during some COVID downtime reflection and sounds like it was a group consensus among Rose, Greg Berlanti, and Warner Bros TV. While it sounded interestingly vague and self-edited at certain points, Rose explains that "we had done what we set out to do" with Kate Kane and that she was excited to have passed the baton onto Leslie to see where the series goes from here.

Here's a look at Rose's virtual interview (starting around the 2:20 mark) where Rose also shares the voicemail that Morgan Freeman left for her to use as well as what it was like learning the real truth about Dracula's Castle in Romania (let's just say it wasn't the Bram Stoker tour Rose was expecting):

Last month, Leslie discussed what she was doing during her pre-season time to prepare for the role. "I've just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts," she says. "It's been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself." Leslie plans on using that good vibe to tackle a role that she has the opportunity to truly make her own- and could possibly call home for some time to come."There's not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade," Leslie explains. "This is a great beginning to what I'm sure will be a very long journey."