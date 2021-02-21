Batwoman S02E05 Writer Posts on Introducing Non-Binary Character

In our last preview for Sunday night's episode of The CW's Batwoman, we offered a rundown on just how many dramatic plates will be spinning at the same time. Heading into "Gore on Canvas," Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is trying to stay on the right side of the law- until Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) ask her to pull off an art heist. Especially when the artwork could help lead to Kate (but there's something about the artist's name). Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) side with Jacob and Sophie- but do they have Ryan's best interest at heart or their own? Then there's Alice (Rachel Skarsten), looking to hold up her end of the bargain with Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai)- even though Alice is realizing her memories might not be what she thought they were. But perhaps the biggest news about tonight's episode- especially for episode writer Daniel Thomsen– is the introduction of a non-binary character to the season's cast. Taking to Twitter, Thomsen posted a message expressing how honored they are to "add a character to the conversation that knows they deserve a rich journey to find happiness" and that tonight's episode will "only scratch the surface" with the character, but with the "hope we'll see more of them in the future." Here's a look at the full text of the post:

Here's a look at Thomsen's tweet from earlier today:

I wrote the fifth episode of Batwoman S2 that airs tonight at 8pm on The CW, and I also wrote a few words about the episode. I'm not sure why I made them green. pic.twitter.com/uTsh5Sv7fl — Daniel Thomsen (@danielthomsen) February 21, 2021

Now here's a look back at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Gore on Canvas":

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 5 "Gore on Canvas": THE SECRETS UNDERNEATH – Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is approached by Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) and Agent Moore (Meagan Tandy) to boost an infamous work of art that reveals the way to Coryana – and Kate. Despite her reservations, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) convince Ryan to take the assignment, causing tensions within the Bat-team to escalate. Meanwhile, as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) attempts to fulfill Safiyah's (guest star Shivaani Ghai) insidious request, she slowly discovers that she may not remember everything about her time on Coryana. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen.

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.