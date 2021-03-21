So remember our last preview for tonight's episode of The CW's Batwoman where we discussed how Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Jacob (Dougray Scott), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Mary (Nicole Kang) all have their sights set on Coryana and how it would probably end up with Ryan (Javicia Leslie) going global? Well, we get a little more intel on how it all goes down- and let's just say that the trip they're about to take doesn't exactly start off the way they planned. For Sophie and Jacob, it's about getting the drop on Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and making tracks to the island to take on Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai)- as Mary, Luke, and Ryan watch on. But when it turns out that Safiyah has some really, really good contacts everywhere, Ryan has to make the decision to save the day- and herself.

Here's a look at the newest preview for "Survived Much Worse," with The CW's Batwoman taking flight tonight:

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 8 "Survived Much Worse": A SURPRISE AT EVERY TURN – Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice's (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams.

And in the following preview, Ryan asks the question that Mary and the others don't have an answer for (and probably don't want to answer right this hot second) before asking Mary to take care of something precious to her if she doesn't make it back:

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.