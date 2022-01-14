Batwoman S03E11 Preview: Ryan Facing A Major Super-Villain Team-Up?

During a recent interview, Nick Creegan (aka Marquis Jet aka Joker) offered a ten-ton teaser when asked for three words to describe the remainder of the third season of The CW's Batwoman for viewers: "total f***ing chaos." Now with our look at the episode overview for S03E11 "Broken Toys," we might just be getting some sense of what he was talking about. Are Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) about to face the biggest threat that both they and Gotham have ever faced before? Think about it. Along with Marquis, Nicole Kang's Poison Ivy Mary, and Rachel Skarsten's Alice, the Bat Team has had to take on 2.0 takes on The Mad Hatter, Killer Croc, and Freeze… along with Bridget Regan's OG Poison Ivy. But was all of that just a prelude to what could be the biggest super-villain team-up of all time? Is this part of Marquis's final move to rid Gotham and himself of Batwoman and her allies once and for all? Here's a look at what the network has to say about the February 2nd episode "Broken Toys":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 11 "Broken Toys": DYNAMIC DUOS – Just when it seems things can't get worse… Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) identity is once again at risk of being exposed, and some of Gotham's most villainous unite. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) joins Luke (Camrus Johnson) on a mission and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) gets into Mary's (Nicole Kang) head. Also starring Robin Givens and Nick Creegan. Camrus Johnson directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams.

Now here's a look at the teaser for next week's episode of The CW's Batwoman, followed by the overview for "Meet Your Maker":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 9 "Meet Your Maker": NATURAL DISASTERS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley's (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham. At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister. Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn't given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend. Guest-starring David Ramsey. Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston

The CW's Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder/Batwoman, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya, Robin Givens as Jada Jet, and Nick Creegan as Marquis Jet. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter executive produce, with Berlanti Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television.