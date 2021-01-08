Batwoman Season 2 Cast Offers Viewers One-Word Series Teases

The second season of The CW's Batwoman finds a new "dark knight defender" protecting the streets of Gotham in the form of Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder- even as Alice (Rachel Skarsten), Mary (Nicole Kang), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Jacob (Dougray Scott) struggle to learn what happened to Kate Kane. So needless to say, viewers are looking at a new season that will almost feel like a new series.

Now, Leslie, Kang, Johnson, and Tandy are offering their thoughts on what fans can expect- but to keep the teasers from venturing into "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" signage time, they're doing it with one word:

Here's a look back at the trailer for the second season of Batwoman, followed by a detailed overview of the season-opener "What Happened to Kate Kane?"- with Batwoman set to return to The CW on January 17:

Batwoman season 2, episode 1 "What Happened to Kate Kane?": GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN — Kate's friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate's Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, "Bruce Wayne" (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as "Batwoman" and "Bruce" square off in the action-packed season premiere. Directed by Holly Dale and written by Caroline Dries.

A Look at Batwoman Season 2

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.