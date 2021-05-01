Batwoman Season 2 E12 Preview: Where Do Sophie & Ryan Stand Now?

With The CW's Batwoman heading back from its Oscar break this Sunday night with the episode "Initiate Self-Destruct," things are beginning to get a whole lot darker in and around the Bat Team. Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) looks to be one step ahead of everyone, making major moves with his Snakebite business as he also readies Kate Kane (Wallis Day) for her part in his plan- a plan that's already ensnared Jacob (Dougray Scott). As if that's not problematic enough, Ryan (Javicia Leslie) now has to deal with Sophie (Meagan Tandy) knowing she's Gotham's dark knight defender. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has her memories back- as well as Ocean (Nathan Owens). So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for Sunday night's episode of Batwoman (now teaming up with DC's Legends of Tomorrow):

Batwoman Season 2, Episode 12 "Initiate Self-Destruct": WE ALL WEAR MASKS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask's (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Glen Winter directed the episode with a story by Zack Siddiqui and a teleplay by Jerry Shandy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman 2×12 Promo "Initiate Self-Destruct" (HD) Season 2 Episode 12 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HXGFGkNfQmI)

In season two of Batwoman, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home as Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang), and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.