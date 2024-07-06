Posted in: BBC, Conventions, Current News, Doctor Who, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: lfcc, london film and comic con, Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa's First Doctor Who Signing at London Comic Con in November

The next London Comic Con Winter held at Kensington Olympia, will have Ncuti Gatwa appearing, on the 16th and 17th of November.

Article Summary Ncuti Gatwa of Doctor Who fame to sign at London Comic Con Winter.

Bonnie Langford among other celebs to attend the pop culture event.

The event coincides with the 62nd anniversary of Doctor Who's debut.

London Comic Con offers films, cosplay, gaming, and memorabilia since 2004.

Just come out on the tannoy at the London Film And Comic Con, with someone hurriedly putting the posters up. The next London Comic Con Winter will have Ncuti Gatwa, formertly Eric of Sex Education, one of the Barbie Kens and the current Doctor Who, as a guest doing signings at the like. As well as Bonnie Langford and a bunch of other comics, TV and film guests, across the pop culture spectrum. And he will be there on the 16th and 17th of November. If it's not his first signing, it will one of his first… and it is his first at London Comic Con.

Obviously I won't be there as it's the same weekend as Thought Bubble in Harrogate. When that clash happens, London Comic Con Winter tends to go heavily on Doctor Who to compensate, as it's always around the date of the anniversary of the show 's original airdate in 1963. Sixty-two years this time. And you also get a bunch of Doctor Who-related comic book creators showing up, like Mike Collins, Kev F Sutherland and the like – including show organiser Tony Lee. It was Tony who came up to me to give me the big news about Ncuti. I had to tell him that it had been on the tannoy and the posters were already up. But at least now it's on Bleeding Cool…

The London Film and Comic Con are held twice a year in London and focus on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics. Organised by Showmasters Ltd they are currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. They also have smaller sisters shows to kick things off, called the London Comic Con, in the winter and spring. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!