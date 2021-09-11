BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 Sept 21: Supernatural, Hawkeye, ESPN & More!

… the BCTV Daily Dispatch. As a quick reminder, this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up of news and opinions includes Dave Bautista, Supernatural, The Boys, ESPN & Stephen A. Smith, Nancy Drew, Hawkeye, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Law & Order" & more! Following that, we have reviews of Only Murders in the Building and What If… Zombies?!.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Saturday, September 10, 2021:

Law & Order: Christopher Meloni's U.S. Open-Mariska Hargitay Search

First Take, Stephen A. Smith & Max Kellerman Part of ESPN Problem

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Teaser: For Iris, This Is War

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Honors SPN Filming Wrap Anniversary

Hawkeye Preview Image: Kate & Lucky the Pizza Dog Track Down Clint

Jensen Ackles Creeps Us Out with The Boys & Supernatural Connection

The Boys Season 3 Film Wrap Earns "The Official Jack Quaid Thumbs Up"

Nancy Drew Season 3 Official Trailer Proves Our Tarot Cards Theory

Booker T Has Joined Mick Foley In His Worries About The Current WWE

Lucifer Cast Has Message for All Lucifans Out There Right Now

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aquaman: King of Atlantis | Official Trailer | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tdjG44HX7Fc)

Aquaman: King of Atlantis – HBO Max Shares Series Preview, Voice Cast

WWE Creative's Best Idea for Adam Cole and More Juicy Wrestling News

The Masked Singer S06 Shares New Masks, Previews: Baby, Jester & More!

Yellowstone Creator, David Oyelowo Team for Bass Reeves Miniseries

Big Brother Season 23 E28 Recap: Double Evictions Mean Pure Chaos

Snowfall Co-Creator, Cookies & GasHouse Team for Cannabis Biz Series

Cobra Kai Star Martin Kove Reacts to Dancing with the Stars Casting

Dave Bautista Applauds Ivermectin for Sterilizing Republican Men

Today's line-up of reviews includes Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and Disney Plus' What If…? Episode 5:

Only Murders in the Building Review: Only Hilarity on Upper West Side

What If…? Episode 5 Offers Viewers Another Lifeless Letdown: Review

