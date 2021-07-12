BCTV Daily Dispatch 12 July 2021: TWD Flips Script; Stan Gets Vocal

We've got that James Dean daydream look in our eye. And you got that red lip classic thing that we like. And when we go crashing down, we come back every time. 'Cause we never go out of style, we never go out of… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to the awesome Taylor Swift, welcome to your Monday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with a TWD script-flip and a John Barrowman/Doctor Who "update" gaining steam. We've got Community, Bosch, and Prodigal Son still holding on strong. A look at what could've been with Black Widow being the new "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." enters the list for the first time, while What If…? star Sebastian Stan, Dark Winds, and What We Do in the Shadows continuing to impress. But once again, The Orville continues to shine. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Monday, July 12, 2021:

10. Fan Who Tried to Enter AEW Dynamite Ring Got The Fist of Jericho

9. What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Highlighted in FX Networks Trailer

8. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series

7. Black Widow Could've Been Disney+'s Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

6. Dark Winds: AMC, GRRM Bringing Tony Hillerman Crime Novels to Series

5. The Sandman: Sturridge Sounded Dream-y; Gaiman Would Love 1602 Series

4. Community: Yvette Nicole Brown Calls Out "Greendale Seven" Disrespect

3. What If…?: Ladies & Gentlemen, The Vocal Stylings of Sebastian Stan

2. Prodigal Son Reportedly Done; Aurora Perrineau Responds to Report

1. The Orville Season 3: Scott Grimes Gets BDay Love; Meet "COVID Carrie"

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Dexter has some Comic-Con@Home plans, The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero gets "Negan'd" by Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Andrew Lincoln, Loki's Michael Waldron talks variants & series finale, Evil gets a third go, and FX Networks offers some American Horror Story: Double Feature footage:

Dexter Gets Bloody; Michael C. Hall's Important Message; Icy New Logo?

The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln & JDM Went "Negan" on Greg Nicotero

Loki: Michael Waldron Talks Loki/Sylvie Bond, Animal Variants & Finale

Evil: Paramount+ Blesses Supernatural Series with Season 3 Renewal

American Horror Story: Double Feature Scenes Included in FX Teaser

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.