With much love & respect to Ben Platt & Lin-Manuel Miranda and "Found/Tonight" (check out the video below), this is BCTV's "big tent" look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Today's line-up of news and opinions includes FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Jared Padalecki & Stephen Amell call on Supernatural & Arrow fans, USA Network's The Sinner, Amazon's The Boys, Seth MacFarlane & Saturday Night Live remember Norm Macdonald, Matt Wagner's Grendel gets a Netflix series deal, Law & Order: Organized Crime gets a Season 2 promo, Netflix's Locke & Key unlocks an October premiere date & more! And then we follow that up with our review of this week's episode of WWE Raw.

BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, September 15, 2021:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps You Re-Enter Society

Raw Ratings Plummet Despite Telegraphed WWE Title Change

Saturday Night Live, Seth MacFarlane Share Thoughts on Norm Macdonald

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Images: The Faces of War

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Preview Images: A Nuclear World Order

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to Collide on WWE Raw Next Week

Supernatural vs Arrow? Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amell Need Fans' Help

Anansi Boys: Malachi Kirby Joins Amazon, Neil Gaiman Series Adapt

Grendel: Matt Wagner, Netflix Set Live-Action Series; Abubakr Ali Cast

NXT Preview For 9/14: A New Champion & A Wedding Begins "NXT 2.0"

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stabler Goes Undercover | Law & Order: Organized Crime (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBLAT3nbSFQ)

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Preview: Stabler Goes Undercover

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Preview: The Shade Makes a Much-Needed Save

Locke & Key Season 2 Teaser: New Magic Will Be Forged This October

Hawkeye: David Mack Posts on Live-Action Echo, Series Spinoff & More

DC's Stargirl Season 2 E06 Preview: An Injustice Society/JSA Showdown

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale Promo, Images; Season 2 Bloopers Reel

The Rookie Season 4 "Life and Death" Preview: A Race to Save Lopez

What If…? Mid-Season Sneak Peek Shows Viewers All of the Heroes

Muppets Haunted Mansion New "Guests": Danny Trejo, Chrissy Metz & More

Alan Moore TV Show Spinoff Has Secured Some Funding

Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Returns for More Big Finish Dramas

Seinfeld: 10 Fav "Something" Episodes From The Show About Nothing

BCTV Daily Dispatch's reviews for Wednesday, September 15, 2021:

WWE Raw Review 9/13/2021: Can a Big E Title Reign Save WWE?

