Raw Ratings Plummet Despite Telegraphed WWE Title Change

Last week, AEW Dynamite beat WWE Raw in the ratings for the first time ever, making it the worst thing to happen on the week of 9/11 since 9/11. The Chadster spent the next several days drinking White Claw seltzers in his garage and pondering his place in the world, but he felt for sure that WWE would turn things around with Raw on Monday. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

Ratings Wars: The Internet's Only Unbiased Wrestling Ratings Report

Tragedy has once again struck as WWE's ratings plummeted this week with the start of Monday Night Football. Raw scored its lowest ratings in over two months, with the big title change that WWE made sure everyone knew about ahead of time doing little to stop the disaster from happening. The Chadster was devastated when he saw this news, and so was The Chadster's wife Keighleyanne, who was really hoping that WWE's ratings, and thus The Chadster's libido, would rebound this week.

Raw averaged 1.670 million viewers, a steep drop of almost 200,000 disloyal, traitorous, fake fans who tuned out while The Chadster dutifully stood by his beloved WWE. Raw's individual hours drew 1.702 million, 1.634 million, and 1.672 million viewers respectively.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw averaged a .43, down .09 from last week, off hours of .45, .42, and .40. In a reversal of trends, the final hour of Raw had the highest viewership and rating, likely because of the WWE Championship match and less-than-secret Big E cash-in. The first hour of the show had the lowest ratings and viewership.

So who's to blame for this disaster? Well, it was Monday Night Football and its related programming that took the first five spots on the cable charts this week. And who owns an NFL football team? That's right: Tony Khan. Once again, Tony Khan has ruined The Chadster's life! Auughh! It's so unfair!

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

WWE NXT: 601,000 viewers with a . 14 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Dynamite: 1,319,000 viewers with a . 52 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 111,000 viewers with a .03 in 18-49

viewers with a .03 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,383,000 viewers with a . 65 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 670,000 viewers with a .27 in 18-49

viewers with a .27 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 1,670,000 viewers with a . 43 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.