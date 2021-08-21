BCTV Daily Dispatch 21 August 21: The Umbrella Academy Nears Wrap

With waves of love & respect to Finger Eleven (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Let's see what our Saturday newbies look like: Yellowstone returns for Season 4, Netflix's Bob Ross doc creeps us out, Mike Richards out as Jeopardy! host after ADL calls for investigation, WWE for sale, Dave Bautista takes on anti-maskers, and Elliot Page posts about The Umbrella Academy Season 3 filming. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Saturday, August 21, 2021:

10. Yellowstone Season 4 Premieres November 7; 2 Spinoff Series Details

9. Bob Ross Doc Looks to Bring Some Not-So-Happy Little Clouds to Light

8. Out as Daily Jeopardy! Host: What Is Mike Richards As Of Today?

7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Return to Paddy's; Prank War?

6. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

5. WWE Just Dropped Another Big Hint That They Might Be For Sale

4. Doctor Who Showrunner "Law" Ultimate British Fanboy Gatekeeping

3. Jeopardy!: ADL Calls for Investigation Into Mike Richards' Comments

2. Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens

1. The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Shares Short & Sweet Season 3 Update

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia starts Season 15, Finn Wittrock talks Green Lantern, Supergirl fans want "Supercorp" to be canon, doubts about LeVar Burton's Jeopardy! chances, and Night Court memories:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Signals Season 15 Day 1 Start

Green Lantern: Wittrock on What Ryan Reynolds Film Allows Series To Do

Supergirl Fans Want Kara/Lena Supercorp Ship Canon; Game Night Debate

Jeopardy!: Did Timing Kill Guest Host LeVar Burton's Ratings Chances?

Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy

