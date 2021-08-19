WWE Just Dropped Another Big Hint That They Might Be For Sale

Over the past few months, WWE has acted in ways that have left fans asking questions in all the wrong ways. Between the long list of superstars released, which even included former Champions and stars such as Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman , and the faith lost in the previously relied upon NXT brand, it would seem that the company is either in a complete state of flux or preparing for something massive and previously thought to be unfathomable. Rumors have been running wild for months now that the company is entertaining the idea of being for sale and after a podcast appearance today, those rumors will be set into overdrive.

WWE President Nick Khan appeared on a new episode of the podcast Recode Media with Peter Kafka today and while the majority of the appearance was focused on discussions about Khan's career overall, streaming services models, and how WWE operated during the COVID-19 pandemic, the talk did stray to whether the company would entertain the idea of an outside company either purchasing part of or the entirety of WWE.

Here's what Khan said on the matter:

"We're open for business on anything and everything. Even some of the business plans that we've announced recently are different and unique to what the company has traditionally done. We're open for business. If somebody called, we'll listen, but we're not active or out on the marketplace trying to change that structure."

So that was obviously a very carefully worded answer by the WWE President. He made it clear that they are not actively looking for a buyer or are desperate to sell soon, but they will indeed answer the phone if someone was interested in making an offer.

What does that mean? Who knows honestly. They very well could be "for sale" in the business world and just aren't outright announcing it for fear of upsetting fans and shareholders.

Or they could just be keeping everything on the table as a possibility and aren't deadset on a decision until something wows them.

Either way, the big thing to think about here is how only a couple of years ago (maybe even a year ago), the idea of WWE being for sale to an outside company and Vince McMahon allowing someone other than himself or his family to run his empire would have been outright laughed at.

But WWE has veered into strange waters as of late and if you're sure about where the company will be this time next year, much less in five years, then you know something the rest of us (including those who are very inside of WWE) don't know.