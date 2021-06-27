BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 June 2021: Rick and Morty Rule & Batwing Soars

the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape, as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar recently- and it appears that you were all really worried about the Supernatural drama. Then we move on to "5 More Things" with a look at the five articles that almost made the cut. Finally, we take a look at what the world's been watching over the past 24 hours thanks to Parrot Analytics and "So What The F**k Is The World Watching"- and it looks like it's become a Rick and Morty world.

This time around, newbies include a double-dose of WWE, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke explains his initial spinoff tweet, and Batwing gets ready to fly on The CW's Batwoman:

10. Jared Padalecki Doesn't Sound Too Happy About Supernatural Spinoff

9. WWE Smackdown: Edge Returns Again with No Daniel Bryan to Ruin It

8. Rick and Morty Season 5 E02: A Plan to Kill God Is Rudely Interrupted

7. Dave Bautista to Marco Rubio: Seriously Dude, WTF is Wrong With You?

6. Masters of the Universe: Revelation EP Kevin Smith, Season 2 & Spite

5. Supernatural: Eric Kripke Talks Tweet; Apologized to Jared Padalecki

4. Baron Corbin is Depressed… And You Should All Be Ashamed

3. Dexter: Michael C. Hall Talks Finale Frustration; Reveals Return Date?

2. DC Tells Harley Quinn EPs Batman Doesn't Dine Feline; Selfish Lover?

1. Batwoman Preview: Guess Who Bat-Suited Up for Season 2 Finale?

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Scott Steiner nearly starting an international incident with North Korea and Ryan Murphy ribs Sarah Paulson to a Dexter tease, a chapter in the Supernatural saga, and folks still love The Orville:

Dark Side Season 3 Clip: Scott Steiner's Almost International Incident

American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"

Dexter: Now We Need to See What's On the Other Side of That Door

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Urges Calm; Misha Collins Wants In

The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More

Now here's a look at what 45-plus international markets have been streaming over the past 24-hours, thanks to the fine folks at Parrot Analytics:

1. Rick and Morty / 2. Loki / 3. Game of Thrones / 4. Attack On Titan (進撃の巨人) / 5. The Flash / 6. WandaVision / 7. Lucifer / 8. The Blacklist / 9. My Hero Academia / 10. Stranger Things / 11. The Walking Dead / 12. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier / 13. WWE Monday Night Raw / 14. La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) / 15. Friends / 16. The Handmaid's Tale / 17. Star Wars: The Bad Batch / 18. The Family Man / 19. SpongeBob SquarePants / 20. Mare Of Easttown

