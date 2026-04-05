Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, TV | Tagged: Dan Da Dan, Fallout, looney tunes, primal

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: We've Got Looney Tunes, Dan Da Dan & More

In this week's edition of BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown, we look at physical releases that include Looney Tunes, Primal, Fallout, and Dan Da Dan!

Article Summary Looney Tunes Cartoons: The Complete Series arrives on Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Archive on May 19.

Dan Da Dan Season 2 gets a Blu-ray release from GKIDS with both English and Japanese audio tracks.

Fallout Season 2 is the first Amazon TV series to hit disc, featuring exclusive bonus content.

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 lands on Blu-ray in June for fans of the hit animated series.

TV shows on disc were once a vast business, even keeping some shows on the air, especially during the golden years and early days of cable expansion. While not as prolific as before, numerous shows are still being released all the time, and we care deeply about physical media around these parts. In this week's edition of BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown, we will bring you news on a selection of these releases, let you know what is coming on physical media and when, and what is worth your money, with reviews and more. Let's dive in.

BCTV's Blu-Ray/4K Rundown: Looney Tunes, Dan Da Dan & More

-Looney Tunes fans, Warner Archive will be releasing Looney Tunes Cartoons: The Complete Series on May 19. All 82 episodes are included on the Blu-ray and DVD releases. This was a fun idea, and I am glad to see this be available in any format.

-GKIDS is prepping a release of Season 2 of the popular anime series Dan Da Dan. Below is the cover and special features list.

ORIGINAL JAPANESE AND ENGLISH AUDIO TRACKS

76-Page Booklet (exclusive to Collector's Edition)

3 Sticker Sheets (exclusive to Collector's Edition)

Meet the Filmmakers

Director Scene Breakdown

Audio Commentaries

Behind the Scenes with the Director

Commemorative Interviews

Teasers & Trailers

Opening & Ending Credits

-Earlier this year, we told you about Alliance Entertainment striking a deal to bring Amazon TV shows to disc. Well, the first one will be Fallout Season 2, releasing on May 19. Here is the Steelbook and its features list.

Audio Commentary: Inside Episode 8 – "The Strip" – with Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan

Welcome Back To The Wasteland – Featurette

New Vegas – Featurette

Fallout: Fake Talkshow – Hilarious interview with the cast

RobCo Animated Series shorts

Fallout: The Ghoul Log*

-We wrap up this Looney Tunes news week with the announcement that Season 3 of Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal will be hitting Blu-ray in June. I personally have not seen this series, but I know quite a few people who are living for it.

See you next week for even more announcements.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!