Big E Reveals WWE's Darkest Timeline if The New Day Never Formed

WWE star Big E has recently embarked on a singles run after six years of working together with stablemates Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in The New Day. Big E's new singles push is possible because of how beloved he and The New Day have become to fans of WWE, but what if it never happened? In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Big E revealed what would have happened if The New Day never got together, and he continued his singles career alone.

"I was at a point before The New Day that I was pretty sure I was either going to be sent back down to NXT, or I was going to be fired," said Big E in the interview. "Things were fizzling out, and I was doing little to nothing."

That would have been a dark timeline, indeed. Think of all those years The New Day has brought joy to the WWE Universe with their silly, breakfast food fueled antics. Thankfully, that's not what happened.

"It changed my career, it changed my life in so many ways," Big E said. "I'm very, very grateful for it because if New Day never came around, I'd like to think I would've found something somewhere, but you never really know. I don't think there's a very good chance that my career gets to the heights it's at now. I'm eternally grateful for the day Woods came up to me and said, 'Hey, do you want to start a faction?' I'm eternally grateful for the day we went up to Kofi, and he said, 'Yes and work on something' because it changed my career in so many ways."

I don't know about any of you, but The Chadster is sure glad that things turned out the way they did. Why? Because… New Day Rocks!