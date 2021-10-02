Big Sky S02E02 Preview: Guess Who's Back? Back Again? Well, Kinda

Okay, a couple of things to keep in mind heading into the second Season 2 episode of ABC's Big Sky. First, "Huckleberry" finds Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Kathryn Winnick) realizing that their respective investigations have much more in common than they realized. Meanwhile, the stolen money begins to cause problems as a new face enters the scene looking for answers and looking to take back what's theirs. But if we're being completely honest? It's the returning John Carroll Lynch as Rick Legarski's previously-mentioned twin brother Wolfgang Legarski and what that means for Ronald (Brian Geraghty) that has us hooked. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo trailer for "Huckleberry":

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2 "Huckleberry": Cassie takes on a missing person case brought in by a concerned girlfriend while Jenny continues to search for clues relating to the mysterious truck accident. As they check in with each other, the two eventually realize they are working the same case. However, they are not the only ones looking for answers as a new face comes to town hellbent on taking what she believes is rightfully hers. Meanwhile, Max, Harper, Madison, and Bridger are at odds over the stolen money. Guest-starring is Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya, Ryan O'Nan as Donno, Madelyn Kientz as Max, Troy Johnson as Harper, Lola Reidas as Madison, Jeremy Taylor as Bridger, Arturo Del Puerto as Tracy "T-Lock" Ridgeton, and Romy Rosemont as Agatha.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky 2×02 Promo "Huckleberry" (HD) This Season On (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-x1BniIzc1o)

Here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for ABC's Big Sky Season 2 that offered our first (audio) preview of Lynch's return. Following that, an updated rundown of this season's new "who's who":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Big Sky – Season Premiere THURS SEPT 30 10/9c on ABC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QbCe3HHEms)

Sigler's Tonya works as a waitress at a local diner. She and her boyfriend have big plans, that is until he mysteriously disappears. Tonya hires the services of Dewell & Hoyt to find her boyfriend, but she is withholding some secrets of her own. Like all of the women in this town, it would be unwise to underestimate Tonya. Kientz's Max is Cassie's teenage babysitter, who uses her quiet cool & sarcastic wit to navigate the stormy waters of adolescence. Her close group of friends is a welcome solace from her complicated home life. However, the teens' bonds will be tested when they witness an unspeakable crime. Johnson's Harper is Max's brazenly confident, daring, and opportunistic best friend. Harper works after school at her father's struggling local diner. When she discovers an illicit way out of her difficult circumstances, she and Max's relationship will be put on edge. Reid's Madison is the third musketeer to Max and Harper and the "baby sister" to Bridger, but that doesn't stop her from throwing her sibling weight around. Taking after her lawyer parents, she's the most rational and pragmatic friend in the group. Madison's composure will be pushed to its breaking point as her friends and family are thrown into danger.

Taylor's Bridger is Madison's precocious older brother. He's close with his sister, who often has to rein in his impulsivity. Bridger lands himself in trouble when he tries to take the teens' precarious situation into his own hands. Carpio's Rachel is Max's mother, a kindhearted woman, stuck in a rut. Despite Rachel's drinking habit and her turbulent relationship with her boyfriend, Max is the center of her universe. Del Puerto's T-Lock is Rachel's ne'er-do-well boyfriend, oozing with entrepreneurial self-confidence, especially when it comes to his myriad of "get-rich-quick" opportunities. Though he can be a loose cannon and leeches money off a begrudging Max behind her mother's back, T-Lock genuinely loves Rachel. Marshall-Green's Travis is an old friend of Jenny and her late husband Cody. Travis has been working undercover on a local drug ring for long enough that the line between Travis and his undercover alias Stone has begun to blur. Travis will cross paths with Jenny, whose new case overlaps with his undercover work. While Travis and Jenny will try to keep their relationship professional, they have a shared history as well as unresolved feelings that will make their partnership both difficult and dangerous.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Daring Escape? – Big Sky (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnDhk1pgY5w)

Chhibber's Jab is an outsider who has his sights set on Helena after a local crew of drug dealers threatens to break ties with his family as their supplier. Jag is Ren's brother, and while they are both formidable opponents, Jag has a particular method of restoring his family's power that clashes with Ren's way of doing things — Jag is as thorough in rooting out the rot as he is merciless. Rosemont's Agatha co-runs an animal rehabilitation ranch in rural Montana. Ever a calming presence, she believes in nurturing all creatures the same way she tends to her bountiful garden—with both love and a firm hand. Gallagher's Sheriff Tubb is an honorable face of the "old guard" who has built an earnest career in law enforcement in Montana. Tubb remains a friend, mentor, and near-father figure to Jenny and believes she has a bright future in combating crime if she can just be reined in.

O'Nan's Donno is a bodyguard with ties to a notorious crime family. Though a menacing killer of few words, he's also his boss's subservient, frequently berated underling. Malarkey's Deputy Harvey is a pompous, self-assured cop who—despite preaching respect for the law—sells his loyalty to the highest bidder. A man who wears the badge to protect & serve himself. When Harvey gets into hot water with a criminal organization, he becomes increasingly desperate and unhinged. Meunier's Dietrich is the leader of a local crew of drug dealers who will go to war with their suppliers when a large shipment they paid for never turns up. As the war escalates, Dietrich will be forced to question the loyalty of his crew, and whether someone he trusts has been working another angle all along.

Based on the books by C.J. Box, ABC's Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television. A+E Studios is the studio unit of global media company A+E Networks, LLC. 20th Century Fox Television is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Production on the second season of Big Sky is moving to Rio Rancho, NM, from Vancouver. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, and executive-produces alongside Kelley.