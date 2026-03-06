Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: boba fett

Boba Fett "On The Shelf" But Temuera Morrison Is Keeping Hope Alive

Boba Fett is "on the shelf" for the foreseeable future, according to the actor who plays him, Temuera Morrison, who still holds out hope.

Boba Fett has not been seen in Star Wars continuity for quite some time, not since his show ended in 2021. That show was not the most beloved piece of Star Wars storytelling ever, but it was far from the worst. Temuera Morrison, who plays the Mandalorian bounty hunter across many platforms, feels a sense of ownership over the character, and recently, in a chat with Inverse, he revealed that Lucasfilm has apparently put Boba Fett on the shelf in favor of a different Mandalorian for the time being.

Boba Fett Is Dead Anyway, So None Of This Matters

After telling fans at a convention appearance to "write letters, send faxes, write emails" about bringing the show back, he says he got a talking to: "I was only joking. I'm at a convention, and I say stupid things," Morrison tells Inverse. "Then I've got [Lucasfilm] ringing me: 'Look, you've been put on the shelf, Boba Fett. We might open up the jar later. [I'm] shelved, that's all, like a jar of peaches. When it does get opened, I'm going to come out sweeter, darling." Still, he says he enjoyed the experience, even if it was short-lived: "It was a big deal for me. When you do a series like Boba Fett and work with Ming-Na [Wen], I started to think, 'Man, this is it. I'm away. Season 2, 3, 4.' But at the end of it, we had a great time. I was honored to be brought back after all that time."

He does so many different things in the Star Wars universe, especially providing voices for many of the animated shows' most beloved characters, that I think he is fine. Boba Fett and Temuera are forever intertwined, and I am sure that if Lucasfilm ever dusts off the character again for something, his phone will be ringing.

